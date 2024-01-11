Leading Pharma Adopts Veeva Vault Validation Management for Digital Validation Execution and Improved Efficiency

SK Life Science, Inc. uses modern cloud solution to accelerate validation processes for increased inspection readiness

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that SK Life Science, Inc., a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., a global biotech company, is using Veeva Vault Validation Management to streamline and accelerate their validation process. By adopting a validation solution with built-in best practices, the company can execute digital validation while centralizing data and improving visibility.

"As the industry continues to shift from traditional paper-based validation, more companies are advancing validation with Veeva Vault Validation Management to streamline and standardize processes," said Nina Ricciardelli, director, Veeva Vault Validation Management. "SK Life Science, Inc. is a prime example of one of those forward-thinking companies modernizing validation for greater efficiency and speed."

SK Life Science, Inc., an innovative pharmaceutical company committed to accelerating the development of next-generation treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and cancer care, adopted Vault Validation Management to further support its team with digital collaboration, standardized processes and workflows, and simpler test execution. The company is building off its success with Veeva Vault QualityDocs and Veeva Vault QMS to optimize its validation programs, driving greater compliance and traceability across all systems. Shifting to a digital approach provides the transparency necessary to identify trends and proactively address potential issues, reducing compliance risks.

"Veeva Vault Validation Management allows us to further simplify our validation process for significant cost and time-savings in test execution," said Hina Patel, vice president and global head of quality assurance, SK Life Science, Inc. "Using an advanced validation solution helps improve our efficiency, data integrity, and audit readiness."

