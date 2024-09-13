Learning Tree International Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation, Impact, and Excellence

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International, a learning and development solutions company, proudly marks its 50th anniversary, celebrating half a century of transformative Innovation, profound Impact, and unwavering Excellence.

This significant milestone underscores our commitment to empowering individuals and organizations, shaping the future of professional development, and making a lasting difference in the communities we serve. Our core values drive us daily, through our Innovative products, and purchase solutions. Customers have been impacted by our endless pursuit of knowledge and skill, and our dedicated care ensures we are delivering customer-first training and support at the highest levels of Excellence.

"Celebrating 50 years of excellence and innovation is a testament to our enduring commitment to our customers and the communities we serve," says David Brown, Learning Tree CEO. "This milestone represents not just our history, but our vision for the future, as we continue to lead in the industry."

Since founding in 1974, we have grown from a small startup to an industry leader, known for our cutting-edge solutions and customer-centric approach. Over the past five decades, we have been unyielding in our commitment to our customers, consistently delivering high-quality products and services and earning the trust and loyalty of both our customers and partners.

"We owe our success to the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust of our partners, and for that, we are truly grateful," added Brown. "As we embark on the next 50 years, we do so with renewed vigor and the same passion for quality and service that has been our hallmark from day one."

To mark this historic occasion, Learning Tree International is hosting a landmark event that is designed not just as a reflection of our past achievements, but as a catalyst for future success. The event features a compact yet powerful two-hour session, packed with cutting-edge insights and actionable skills. These are essential for thriving in today's fast-paced work environment. Attendees will benefit from specialized tracks, covering key areas of career and organizational development. It will offer a unique opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders and network with professionals from commercial and government sectors. Sessions are technical skills, risk + compliance, and leadership, featuring hands-on workshops on cybersecurity, ITIL, data visualization, and leadership for immediate skill application.

