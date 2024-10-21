Leonard A. Lauder is honored with the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion

The legendary executive will be honored by the integrated luxury retailer for his transformative career and dedication to philanthropy

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus announces Leonard A. Lauder, Chairman Emeritus of The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), as the recipient of the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. Throughout his illustrious career, Lauder transformed a family business, started by his mother Mrs. Estée Lauder, into a global leader of prestige beauty; an empire with presence in over 150 countries. He reshaped the industry through his visionary leadership, creating the modern beauty business as the steward of one of the most iconic brands in history. This prestigious honor was previously given to his mother in 1962. A celebration of this longstanding relationship, this award marks the next chapter in the enduring collaboration between Neiman Marcus and ELC.

"Leonard Lauder is a singular force who forever changed the beauty industry. His stewardship led The Estée Lauder Companies to become home to some of the world's most beloved beauty brands," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "He understands the power of relationships and his values are imbued in everything the company stands for. Along every step of the way, he has been a remarkable partner in our journey to bring the world's most coveted brands to our customers."

Joining the family business in 1958, Leonard Lauder went on to serve as Chief Executive Officer from 1982 to 1999. During his tenure, Lauder ushered in a new era, focused on international expansion and building the company's brands and acquisition strategy. In 1995, The Estée Lauder Companies went public, solidifying the global powerhouse as a leader in the beauty industry. As a result of ELC's groundbreaking vision, the company launched brands such as Clinique and Origins and oversaw the acquisitions of M•A•C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and La Mer. Today, the company portfolio includes more than 20 brands worldwide.

"When my mother, Mrs. Estée Lauder, was recognized with this award in 1962, it meant a great deal to her, and it means a great deal to me today," says Lauder. "As I reflect upon the extraordinary partnership between The Estée Lauder Companies and Neiman Marcus, this award represents a celebration of collaboration and of people working together with a great sense of purpose, bringing their best to the industry."

In addition to his steadfast work with The Estée Lauder Companies, Lauder shares NMG's philosophy of Leading with Love, dedicating remarkable resources to philanthropic efforts. Lauder co-founded the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, which continues to drive groundbreaking research in the treatment of the disease. Lauder is a devoted supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, co-founded by his late wife, Mrs. Evelyn Lauder. He is also an acclaimed art collector and benefactor to institutions such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Whitney Museum of Art; Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital; The Aspen Institute amongst other notable institutions.

"Through Leonard's visionary leadership, The Estée Lauder Companies has been at the cutting edge of beauty with a best-in-class product offering and globally recognized set of brands," said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "It is an honor to recognize his contributions to our industry. We look forward to bringing his vision to life through a unique expression of the company's portfolio of brands."

This November, he will be honored before industry leaders at an awards celebration in New York City. His year-long recognition will include dynamic, multi-faceted programming designed to engage customers through exclusive in-store and online experiences. As part of the retailer's 'Retail-tainment' strategy, the beauty giant will concept exciting brand expressions to come to life through immersive activations. These brand moments will be further amplified across Neiman Marcus' integrated retail model – in store, online and through remote selling.

The Neiman Marcus Awards have honored excellence in the luxury industry since 1938. The program returned in 2023 as a modernized strategic platform built to celebrate brand partners who share an interest in the retailer's innovative approach to retail to delight the U.S. luxury customer. Lauder joins the esteemed ranks of over 150 luminaries recognized for their contributions to the industry.

