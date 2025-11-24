JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, Chery Group's all-new NEV (new energy vehicle) brand LEPAS held a grand Brand Launch and Dealer Signing Ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa, officially marking the brand's debut in the South African market. Dealer partners from across the country, mainstream media, automotive experts, and local KOLs gathered to witness this significant moment.

LEPAS Debuts in South Africa, Marking a New Milestone in Its Global Expansion

During the brand presentation, LEPAS introduced its brand origin, core values, and philosophy to the South African. The brand emphasized that "Drive Your Elegance" is not merely a slogan, but a service principle embedded throughout the entire user journey, from showroom experience to vehicle delivery. In South Africa, elegance is not distant or abstract; it is an attitude that blends into daily life, bringing joy, pride, and confidence. This embodies the way LEPAS brings its unique sense of elegance to life across cultures worldwide.

At the subsequent dealer signing ceremony, 16 inaugural dealer partners from across South Africa officially signed cooperation agreements, marking the establishment of LEPAS sales network in the local market. This milestone lays a solid foundation for the brand's development in South Africa and further demonstrates LEPAS' determination to deeply cultivate market.

During the product showcase, two core models, LEPAS L4 and LEPAS L8, made their official appearance. With dynamic proportions and distinctive aesthetics, both models vividly expressed the brand's design philosophy of Leopard Aesthetics. Former Miss South Africa Tansey Coetzee, spoke highly of the vehicles, reinforcing the brand's capabilities in both product strength and aesthetic expression.

LEPAS' entry into South Africa also reflects one of its brand elements,"LEAP", symbolizing not only the leopard-like dynamism embodied in its design, but also the brand's ambition to leap across borders, cultures and markets. By integrating global quality with local cultural characteristics, LEPAS connects through diversity and energizes through integration, offering South African consumers a new option that balances world-class standards with local adaptability. This approach supports mutual growth between the brand and the market.

The South Africa Brand Launch and Dealer Signing Ceremony, integrating brand presentation, strategic cooperation, and community engagement, marks an important chapter in the global expansion of LEPAS. With this momentum, the brand aims to deliver a new experience in premium new-energy mobility to global users, advancing its global development journey step by step.

