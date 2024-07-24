Let the World See the Beautiful China! CMG Global Chinese Program Center Released the 2024 Cultural and Travel Programs in Summer

BEIJING, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 24, CMG Global Chinese Program Center released the 2024 cultural and travel programs in summer in Beijing and launched the new media special area - "China Travel - Play in China!"

Since China implemented the 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy in January 2013, the visa-free transit policy has played an important role in serving the country's high level of opening up to the outside world, facilitating the movement of people between China and foreign countries, and promoting exchanges and cooperation with the world. On July 15, 2024, the National Immigration Administration of China issued an announcement to expand the implementation of the 144-hour visa-free transit policy in Henan and Yunnan Provinces, which offers more options for foreigners to come to China for tourism and business.

After the release of the policy, overseas attention has continued to increase, and "China Travel" has become a popular search term on many overseas social media, setting off a "China Travel" craze around the world.

In order to make more foreign tourists know the 144-hour visa-free transit policy of China and to provide them with more meticulous travel services, the CMG Global Chinese Program Center will joint hands with the cities where the ports of this policy applies to and Sino-foreign cultural exchange centers to construct the new media special area of "China Travel - Play in China!" on CMG new media platforms, including CCTV and CMB Mobile, so that all of the tourists in China and abroad could enjoy the beautiful China!

Meanwhile, starting from this summer, the Chinese Global Programming Center of China National Radio will innovate in and launch 20 cultural and travel masterpieces, including documentaries, convergence media programs, reality shows and so on, to sincerely welcome guests and friends from all over the world, and let them feel the beauty of China through landscape of mountains and seas, enjoy Chinese culture from a new perspective, thus promoting mutual learning among civilizations with the open and inclusive thoughts. Inheriting Chinese civilization and telling Chinese stories well!

