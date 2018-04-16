Li Jinyuan: "The World Focus on China Now. TIENS is in!"

Li Jinyuan stated that taking Hainan as an example, "If Hainan can achieve the plan of environmental protection and health tourism, Hainan will certainly create miracles in the future. Tiens has always been preparing for any opportunity and it will leverage the current trend to accelerate its preparation." Tiens has long been at the forefront of globalization. Its accumulated experience over the years will greatly affect the long-term global development of enterprises. "In response to this initiative, we are encouraging enterprises to take this opportunity to go global. This is the best way to proactively face the world."

Li Jinyuan pointed out that "Tiens is an international company and the Belt and Road Initiative is like an engine to start Tiens globalization."

Li Jinyuan attended the Boao Forum for Asia 2018 as an outstanding entrepreneur to participate "invitation only" sub-forums: on April 9th, he joined the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Island Economy Cooperation, ASEAN-China Governors/Mayors Roundtable and Redefine Entrepreneur and Entrepreneurship sessions with world top business leaders. Li was also invited to attend the Japan-China CEO Dialogue on April 10th, as one of ten selected entrepreneurs for China delegation. Li shared Tiens' global strategy and it's successful experiences from the Belt and Road Initiative that Tiens has achieved.

Pan Haiping, a media icon and the deputy general manager of Office of General Manager, Xinhua News Agency said that the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2018 revealed that the Belt and Road Initiative originated in China, but the opportunities and achievements it creates belong to the world.

Pan Haiping believes that as a Chinese brand deeply involved in the international market, Tiens Group represents one of China's "going global" enterprises. Tiens Group was established in 1995 and entered the international market in 1997. After the Belt and Road Initiative was introduced, Tiens Group responded immediately and has opened up new markets in 37 countries and regions including the United States, Australia, France, Italy, Spain, South Korea, UAE, and the Philippines. Currently, Tiens has spread its business into over 190 countries and regions in the world, established branches in 110 countries and regions, and has formed strategic alliances with outstanding companies in many countries around the world. Tiens has set the industry benchmark for Chinese enterprises to successfully "go global".

According to the theme and spirit of the conference, Cui Xiaolin, Head Editor of China Economic Weekly, People's Daily said that the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2018 is the first China-hosted diplomatic activity this year and Chinese leaders attach much importance to it. It is also a new starting point, with a number of heads of countries and world business leaders in attendance exceeding that of previous years. He said that from the perspective of Asia, China is facing the world on behalf of all of Asia and has reached a new height in this new era.

Cui Xiaolin believes that China has become an economic leader of the world, especially with the delivery of the Belt and Road Initiative. China has led the development of countries along the route, which has also helped China economic growth tremendously. He emphasized that the development of the Belt and Road Initiative is not only a search for business opportunities, but also a mission to represent Chinese companies to step in the global arena, which allows the world to see China's participation. Tiens' participation in the Belt and Road Initiative is a further indication of this.

