LILYSILK Top Choice for Kelly Clarkson on Her Popular Daytime Talk Show

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has become Kelly Clarkson's go-to wardrobe choice in 2024 while hosting her eponymous daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The popular Grammy-winning singer has been looking spectacular throughout January and February in several stylish LILYSILK pieces including the Solomon Sweater, Vivi Knit Dress, Polka Dots Georgette Blouse, and the Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt.

On January 11, Kelly wowed audiences with a heartfelt performance of Avery Anna's Just Cause I Love You adorned in the elegant Solomon Sweater from the LILYSILK Spring 2023 Collection. Made with 90% silk and 10% cashmere, this turtleneck mid-sleeve shirt feels sumptuous against the skin while helping to shape the body for an elegant look.

On January 18, dressed in the sophisticated Black Vivi Knit Dress from LILYSILK paired with golden accessories, Kelly performed En Vogue's classic Don't Let Go (Love). This off-the-shoulder silhouette is made from spun silk yarn, with the pleated skirt designed with rib-knit technique creating a sense of fluidity.

On February 9, Kelly was back gracing the stage with a mesmerizing rendition of Mitski's My Love Mine All Mine, this time wearing the Polka Dots Georgette Blouse from the LILYSILK Autumn 2023 Collection. The especially light georgette ensures a comfortable fit and subtle transparency, while the long bow sleeves and decorative ruffles on the button closure add a touch of lightness and freshness.

On February 12, Kelly delivered a captivating performance of It Was A Sin by The Revivalists while sporting an Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt from the LILYSILK Spring 2023 Collection, one of LILYSILK's best-sellers, in a similar style to Jessica Alba and Emma Roberts. The contrast of classic navy blue and natural white vertical bold stripes brings out the beauty of a vivid and standout look, displaying a more premium fashion taste.

"Seeing our designs come to life on The Kelly Clarkson Show has been an exhilarating experience. Kelly embodies the timeless appeal and sustainable ethos of our creations, making her the ideal muse for LILYSILK," commented David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "It is such a tremendous honor to have our products featured on such a prominent platform and we are eager to continue motivating individuals to incorporate the elegance and environmental consciousness of silk into their everyday lives."

