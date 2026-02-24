LITFINCON Asia to Debut in Singapore as a Must-Attend Event for the Global Legal Finance Market

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LITFINCON Asia, produced by Siltstone Capital, will make its inaugural Asia-Pacific debut on June 4, 2026, at the iconic Marina Bay Sands. The conference will convene influential investors, funders, law firms, corporate counsel, insurers, and innovators shaping the future of legal finance and complex dispute resolution across the region and globally.

Marina Bay Sand, Singapore

Designed exclusively for senior decision-makers, LITFINCON Asia is positioned to become the premier litigation finance conference in Asia, serving as the definitive forum for established market participants and institutional investors actively exploring opportunities in the rapidly expanding legal finance asset class.

Building on the success of prior LITFINCON conferences in the United States, LITFINCON Asia will deliver a highly curated, insightful, content-driven program focused on the business of law and the deployment of capital across legal finance markets. The agenda will address the most critical themes shaping Asian and global markets, including:

Evolving regulatory frameworks across key jurisdictions

Portfolio and structured finance solutions

Cross-border judgment enforcement

Mass claims and collective actions

Intellectual property and technology-driven disputes

International arbitration funding

Insurance-backed risk transfer and capital efficiency structures

"Asia represents one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic markets for litigation finance globally," said Jim Batson, Chief Investment Officer – Legal Finance and Managing Partner of Siltstone Capital. "As cross-border disputes, arbitration, intellectual property litigation, and complex commercial matters continue to expand across the region, LITFINCON Asia is designed to be a must-attend forum where capital providers, leading law firms, and senior decision-makers come together to exchange insight, build partnerships, and help shape the next phase of growth for the industry."

Unlike typical legal conferences, LITFINCON Asia emphasizes curated attendance, market insight, and deal-relevant dialogue. Programming will feature senior-level panels, market briefings, and focused discussions with industry leaders who are actively deploying capital, structuring complex transactions, underwriting risk, and managing high-value disputes across jurisdictions.

Key Highlights Include:

Senior-level thought leadership from global litigation finance and arbitration experts

In-depth analysis of Asia-Pacific and cross-border dispute trends

Practical discussion of regulatory, enforcement, and risk-management considerations

Institutional networking with leading investors, law firms, insurers, and corporate stakeholders

A premium, invitation-quality conference experience at Marina Bay Sands designed to foster meaningful, long-term relationships

With Singapore's reputation as a neutral, sophisticated legal and financial center in Asia, LITFINCON Asia offers an unmatched setting for convening the global litigation finance ecosystem at a pivotal moment of growth and institutionalization.

Registration and sponsorship information is available at www.litfinconasia.com.

For media and partnership inquiries, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

About Siltstone Capital

Siltstone Capital is a multi-strategy alternative investment firm focused on legal private credit opportunities. The firm provides strategic capital solutions across complex commercial litigation, intellectual property disputes, arbitration, and structured legal assets, combining disciplined underwriting, active portfolio management, and downside risk-mitigation strategies.

Siltstone Capital is also the creator and producer of the LITFINCON conference series, a global platform dedicated exclusively to legal finance and the business of law. The events have brought together senior stakeholders to advance thought leadership, deepen market connectivity, and support the continued growth of the legal finance asset class.

