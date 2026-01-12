L'OCCITANE Group celebrates 50 years of L'Occitane en Provence

GENEVA, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L'OCCITANE Group is proud to announce the 50th anniversary of L'Occitane en Provence, its heritage brand, and the genesis of the Group's global vision. This milestone reflects more than the longevity of the iconic Maison L'Occitane en Provence. It stands as a testament to five decades of forward-looking, sustainable growth, driven by expertise in formulating sensorial beauty and wellness products that use high performing natural ingredients and a deep-rooted commitment to people and the planet.

L’OCCITANE Group celebrates 50 years of L’Occitane in Provence

Born from a simple gesture in 1976 – the distillation of rosemary – L'Occitane en Provence was founded by eco-pioneer, Olivier Baussan, and developed internationally under the leadership of Reinold Geiger. The Maison L'Occitane en Provence has built 50 years of expertise in transforming high-performing ingredients such as Shea butter, Immortelle and Almond into formulas that combine sensoriality, efficacy and sustainability. Long before these expectations became mainstream, L'Occitane en Provence was committed to crafting high-quality products, formulated with responsibly sourced natural ingredients and delivering visible results.

Today, L'Occitane en Provence remains true to its founding philosophy, using natural origin ingredients and expressing its expertise through sensorial, powerful beauty and wellness experiences, designed to be as sustainable as possible. The journey has also been a deeply human one, woven through inspiring encounters and relationships along the way. L'Occitane en Provence's formulation know-how is embodied in one of the brand's most iconic products: Shea Hand Cream. Inspired by its founder's early encounters in Burkina Faso, L'Occitane en Provence now works with over 6,000 women across shea cooperatives, using 100% organic, fair-trade shea butter to support both skin and the communities who produce it.

Blending heritage with innovation, L'Occitane en Provence brings its product expertise and the savoir-vivre of Haute-Provence to guests around the world through more than 3,000 boutiques, 100 spas, 2,500 partner hotels, and its flagship destination, Le Couvent des Minimes, un Hôtel et Spa L'Occitane en Provence – creating a distinctive connection between people, nature and beauty.

The golden anniversary also marks a reinvention for L'Occitane en Provence, one where heritage meets modernity, reaffirming its roots, and its connection to the land, producers and artisans of Haute-Provence. This renewed focus ensures that L'Occitane en Provence's legacy is not only preserved, but actively shared and re-imagined for the future.

For L'OCCITANE Group, this landmark underscores its founding ambition: a house of entrepreneur-led beauty brands united by quality, creativity and purpose, each free to flourish within a shared vision.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852474/LOccitane_Celebration.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728801/L_Occitane_Group_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

L'OCCITANE Group | [email protected]