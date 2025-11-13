LODD Completes First Flight of Hili - The UAE's First Hybrid Heavy Cargo UAV, Designed, Built and Tested in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LODD Autonomous successfully completed the first flight of Hili, the UAE's first hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) heavy-cargo aircraft designed, built, and tested in Abu Dhabi for the world.

The historic event, held at LODD's flight test facility at Emirates Falcon Aviation in Al Ain, as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, represents a defining national milestone in the advancement of autonomous aviation and next-generation cargo logistics.

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week

The successful first flight of Hili marks a major engineering and operational achievement for LODD Autonomous, underscoring the UAE's growing capability to design and manufacture advanced aerospace systems.

Developed through an intensive and safety-driven program, Hili demonstrates the nation's ability to transform vision into reality with speed, precision, and uncompromising safety, achieving flight readiness in record time while meeting rigorous performance and quality standards.

With a payload capacity of 250 kilograms and a range of up to 700 kilometres, Hili combines hybrid-electric propulsion with a modular design to deliver safe, efficient, and sustainable cargo operations for both regional and international logistics networks.

Demonstrating the international confidence in the UAE's innovation ecosystem, LODD Autonomous has established a strong foundation of global and national partnerships:

Etihad Cargo (UAE): Earlier this month, on 3 November 2025, LODD signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the national carrier's cargo division, making Etihad Cargo the first adopter of an aircraft designed and built in Abu Dhabi — a proud milestone for the UAE's aviation sector.

EMX (UAE): On 10 November 2025, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, LODD signed a Collaboration Agreement with EMX, supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), to integrate drone logistics into next-generation smart supply chain operations.

Skyports Drone Services (United Kingdom): During the first flight ceremony, LODD also signed an agreement with Skyports Drone Services, a trusted global leader in drone operations. Running drone delivery operations for Royal Mail, the NHS and offshore energy leaders such as Equinor and RWE, Skyports sees great potential in Hili for expanding its heavy-lift, long range cargo drone capabilities.

ST Engineering (Singapore): During the first flight ceremony, LODD formalized an agreement with ST Engineering's Commercial Aerospace business, one of the world's largest aerospace companies, to bring Hili into key Asia Pacific markets. This is part of the overall strategic partnership between the two companies.

Speaking at the event, Rashid Al Manai, Chief Executive Officer of LODD Autonomous, said: "The first flight of Hili marks a defining moment for LODD and for Abu Dhabi's advanced aviation industry. This aircraft was designed, built, and flown in the UAE through an intensive, fast-paced, and safety-first program that reflects the strength of our engineering and national talent. Today, we are proud to see Hili take to the skies as a symbol of Abu Dhabi's capability to deliver innovation for the world."

Al Manai also extended his appreciation to the UAE's leadership for their continued support of innovation and advanced autonomous technologies.

"Their vision to develop a nationally enabling environment has allowed us to design, manufacture, and test Hili entirely in the UAE — for the world. This milestone demonstrates the UAE's capability to deliver homegrown technologies with global impact, reinforcing its position as a hub for advanced air mobility and next-generation logistics," he added.

With these achievements, LODD Autonomous reinforces its role as a national champion in advanced air mobility — advancing the UAE's vision to be a global leader in autonomous systems, sustainable logistics, and future-ready aviation technologies.

About LODD

LODD is an autonomous aerospace company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, pioneering the future of cargo transportation. Founded in 2023, LODD designs, develops, and deploys next-generation autonomous systems to tackle the emerging challenges of middle-mile cargo logistics.

At the core of its innovation is Hili, LODD's flagship UAV, engineered to transport payloads of up to 250 kilograms across distances of 700 kilometres. This breakthrough platform delivers scalable, efficient, and reliable cargo transport solutions for diverse industries.

With a business model rooted in sustainability, scalability, and operational efficiency, LODD is laying the foundation for a robust air mobility ecosystem that will redefine logistics across the UAE and beyond.

About Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW) is the emirate's flagship platform for advancing smart mobility and autonomous systems across land, sea, air, and industry. Organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), the inaugural edition brings together global industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and investors to connect, collaborate, and accelerate the future of autonomous technology. Commencing with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, the week's flagship event for high-level dialogue and partnerships, the programme is further strengthened by initiatives such as DRIFTx, RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP 2025) and Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), reinforcing Abu Dhabi's role as a global hub for innovation, investment, and the safe, sustainable deployment of autonomous technologies.

