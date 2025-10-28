Logicalis achieves major sustainability milestones and expands global community impact

A strong focus on people, planet and communities has driven several notable achievements, including carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, more women in leadership positions and more under-represented groups reached through community STEM education programmes

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, a leading global technology service provider, has announced significant progress in its FY25 Responsible Business Report, demonstrating measurable impact through strategic environmental, social, and community initiatives.

Logicalis FY25 Responsible Business Report

Carbon neutrality achieved ahead of schedule

In addition to reducing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 10% against FY22 baseline over the last 12 months, Logicalis achieved carbon-neutral status for these emissions in FY25. This has been achieved through a combination of strategic initiatives, including the adoption of renewable energy, the purchase of verified carbon offsets and the implementation of carbon and energy reduction plans by country of operation.

Driving sustainable innovation for customers

Over the last year, Logicalis has also supported customers in achieving their sustainability goals. Key to this has been enhancing the company's AI-powered Digital Fabric Platform (DFP), which provides customers with real-time insights into their digital ecosystem performance across five key metrics, including sustainability. The platform offers actionable recommendations to reduce power consumption and carbon emissions. Furthermore, the company has provided circular IT solutions, energy-efficient network transformations and smart building integrations.

In recognition of its continued efforts to help customers reduce the carbon impact of their IT infrastructure, Logicalis was named Cisco's Global Sustainability Partner of the Year for the second year in a row.

Strengthening community impact

Logicalis' Responsible Business strategy maintained a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and skills development. With total donations of $232,000 across charities and community investments, the company supported over 500 beneficiaries through 21 education-focused community projects.

Initiatives included:

Logicalis Bursaries, South Africa: 22 scholarships were awarded for STEM qualifications

Grad Girls, Australia: 40 female graduate students have been mentored and engaged in industry challenges

Apadrina TIC, Spain: Seven scholarships and mentorship opportunities were given to financially disadvantaged STEM students

Developing future leaders

Employee development also remained a priority. In FY25, female representation in Logicalis' senior leadership roles increased from 29% to 34% and the female succession pipeline increased from 17% to 29%. Additionally, 210 colleagues participated in leadership programs, alongside the launch of the first global Learning Management System, delivering 1,651 days of learning.

Bob Bailkoski, CEO of Logicalis, said: "A commitment to Responsible Business lies at the heart of our organisation. We have achieved carbon neutrality ahead of schedule, proving that sustainability and commercial growth go hand in hand. Alongside this milestone, we are proud to have increased female representation in our leadership teams and delivered some exceptional grassroots educational projects. These achievements reflect a real-world impact for the planet, our people and the communities we serve.

"As we continue to grow, it becomes even more important that we stay committed to being a force for good. In a world where technology is accelerating at pace, we want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to be on the journey, which is why we're expanding our community initiatives. We're also doubling down on our focus on energy efficiency and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy. As we drive further into the AI era, it's more important than ever that progress happens consciously and responsibly."

Underpinning all of these achievements is Logicalis' comprehensive Responsible Business governance framework. Global councils make recommendations through parent company Datatec's oversight structure, ensuring balanced decision-making that considers environmental, social, and profitability impacts while addressing the needs of all stakeholders - employees, customers, suppliers, nature, and local communities.

Read the full Logicalis Responsible Business Report FY25: www.logicalis.com/our-responsible-business

About Logicalis

We are Architects of Change™. We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimise operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including reliability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualised revenues of $1.63 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $3.6 billion.

