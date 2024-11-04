Los Angeles Auto Show 2024 to Offer Consumers Unmatched Range of Test Ride-and-Drive Experiences

2024 event will showcase an exciting selection of the latest models from global automakers across seven unique indoor and outdoor test tracks

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show) today announced that the 2024 event will offer consumers an unmatched lineup of thrilling ride and drive opportunities showcasing over 40+ different models from European, Japanese, Korean and domestic automakers.

A remarkable selection of cars, crossovers, SUVs and trucks will be in motion starting Friday, November 22 through Sunday, December 1. Gas, hybrid and electric vehicles will be available for on-site test drives and rides, giving enthusiasts and in-market shoppers insightful opportunities to compare driving experiences between and across brands*.

This year's show will again offer attendees the opportunity to experience a driver's eye view of downtown Los Angeles as part of its "city drive" experience, featuring the following brands:

Volvo C40, XC40 Recharge, XC 60, XC90 Hybrid

Subaru Solterra, Ascent, Legacy, Impreza, Outback, Forester, Crosstrek

Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer

RAM 2500, 1500

Dodge Hornet, Durango

Fiat 500e

Chrysler Pacifica

Over on the show's "Electric Avenue," presented by Ampure , attendees can get behind the wheel and drive an approximately 1-mile test track around the Los Angeles Convention Center. Participants can also experience the power and excitement of a range of EVs from:

Cadillac Lyriq

Rivian R1T, R1S

Chevrolet Silverado, Blazer, Equinox

VinFast VF8

Kia EV9 GT-Line, EV6 GT, EV6 GT-Line

Lucid Air

Additionally, attendees are invited to explore immersive indoor EV test track experiences seamlessly integrated into Hyundai, Volkswagen, and Nissan's displays in the main halls of the convention center, including:

VW EV Track Experience VW ID. Buzz (an ID. Buzz exclusive dynamic experience first for the vehicle)

Nissan EV Track Experience ARIYA

Hyundai EV Track IONIQ 5 N IONIQ 5 IONIQ 6 KONA Electric



Located in the LA Convention Center's South and West Halls, attendees can experience Ford Bronco and various Jeep off-road capabilities as they ride along with a professional driver tackling challenging obstacles. The 30,000-square-foot Camp Jeep exhibit will give attendees a chance to experience the awesome off-road capabilities in an engaging environment. Ford's Bronco Built Wild ride invites attendees to travel a specially designed indoor-to-outdoor off-road inspired course, a first for the LA Auto Show, to test their nerves with a ride over Bronco Mountain plus two all-new obstacles.

Camp Jeep Track Gladiator Rubicon Wrangler Rubicon 392 Wrangler Rubicon 4XE Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4XE

Ford Bronco Built Wild Bronco Badlands



"California, and Los Angeles in particular, has claimed the mantle as the Car Capital of the World and we offer such a rich and diverse array of ride-and-drive experiences to our attendees," said Los Angeles Auto Show president and chief operating officer, Terri Toennies. "As the number one consumer car market in the United States, it's vital that new vehicle shoppers experience the widest range of models currently available. Auto shows are the undisputed best place to gain valuable insights without any outside pressure to buy. We are thrilled to provide that opportunity again in 2024."

The LA Auto Show will be open to the public from November 22 to December 1, 2024. Stay up to date with the latest show news, updates, and information, follow the LA Auto Show on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and X , and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com .

*Vehicle models subject to change

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show™ is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22 – December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA 2024 , the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

