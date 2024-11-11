Los Angeles Auto Show® Unveils Full Agenda for AutoMobility LA 2024 Featuring Vehicle Debuts, Automotive Innovation, Special Exhibits, and the Best of Global Car Culture

Premier international automotive event takes place on Thursday, November 21

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show) has released the full agenda for AutoMobility LA® 2024 (AMLA 2024.).

Taking place on Thursday, November 21, AMLA 2024 is LA Auto Show's global press and industry event that hosts thousands of automotive executives, credentialed journalists and media representatives, government officials, policymakers, technologists, designers, dealers, investors, industry analysts, thought leaders, content creators and influencers.

AMLA 2024 will feature a compelling program of OEM announcements and debuts. Jamie Butters, Executive Editor of Automotive News and Host of Daily Drive podcast, will be serving as emcee of AutoMobility's main stage sessions. The day features a packed main stage program spotlighting speakers and panelists from automotive, technology, policy, design, and more including a range of exciting awards for industry leadership and innovation and a wealth of networking opportunities for attendees.

AutoMobility 2024 - Full Agenda*

7:00 - 8:15

Networking Breakfast

8:15 - 8:30

Awards Program

North American Car, Utility & Truck of the Year

8:30 - 8:55

Main Stage Session 

What's NOW for Fleet - Panel Discussion

●     Bradley Northup - NAFA, Fleet Operations
        Manager, City of Carlsbad, CA

●     Stephen Israel, Vice President of Operations,
        ChargeTronix

●     Paul-Matthew Zamsky - Vice President, Strategic
        Growth and Global Partnerships, Rekor

●     Jill Guenther - Head of Customer Success,
        Nikola Motor

8:55 - 9:20

Main Stage Session 

Live Case Study - Viaduct.ai

●     David Hallac - Founder & CEO, Viaduct.ai

●     Hiroaki Kawasaki - Vice President, Automotive
        System Division, Sumitomo Rubber Industries

9:10 - 9:35

Press Conference - HYUNDAI

9:45 - 10:10

Press Conference - KIA

10:10 - 10:35

Ford Media Showcase

10:25 - 10:50

Main Stage Session

Uncompromising - The INEOS Grenadier Story

●     Lynn Calder, CEO, INEOS Automotive

10:40 - 11:05

VW Media Showcase

11:05 - 11:50

Fiat Reveal and Stellantis Multi Brand Presentations 

11:30 - 11:55

Main Stage Session

Developing the Automotive Workforce of Tomorrow

●     Dr. Mary Jo Madda - Program Manager,
        Google.org

●     Marques McCammon - President, Karma
        Automotive

11:50 - 12:30

Stellantis Press Lunch 

12:00 - 1:15

Networking Lunch

1:00 - 1:20

Awards Program

Hispanic Motor Press Annual Awards

1:20 - 1:45

Main Stage Session 

Redefining Digital Retail - Tekion

●     Jay Vijayan - Founder & CEO, Tekion Corp

●     Manish Mehrotra - VP of Digital Business
        Planning and Connected Ops, Hyundai

1:30 - 1:55

Press Conference - Porsche Downtown LA

1:55 - 2:20

Main Stage Session

From Concept to Production: Technology Trends
Revolutionizing Automotive Design

●     Marek Djordjević - Chair, Transportation Design,
        ArtCenter

●     Hussein Al Attar - Director of Automotive Design,
        BMW Designworks

●     John Krsteski - Senior Chief Designer, Genesis
        Design North America

2:05 - 2:25

Press Conference - NILU

2:20 - 2:45

Main Stage Session

Honda: The Joy of Immersive Experiences

●     Jared Rosenholtz - Editor-in-Chief, CarBuzz

●     Jane Nakagawa - Vice President, Research &
        Design, Honda America

2:45 - 3:10

Main Stage Session

Live Case Study - GM Envolve & Southern California Edison

●     Cara Merriman, Vice President Corporate
        Development, Inspiration Mobility

●     Todd Carlson, Principal Manager, Fleet Asset
        Management Transportation Services, Southern
        California Edison

●     Cody L Collins, Regional Director, GM Envolve
        Western Region, General Motors Envolve

2:45 - 3:10

Press Conference - Exodus Rigs

3:10 - 3:30

Press Conference - SPARQ

3:30 - 4:30

Happy Hour - Monterey Sports Festival Concours

4:00 - 5:00

Happy Hour - West Coast Customs

3:30 - 5:00

Awards Program

Plug In America Drive Electric Awards

5:00 - 6:00

AutoMobility LA Networking Reception

5:00 - 8:00

Special Event

Thursday Night Football with Toyota

7:00 onwards

Special Event

Overland Overnight Influencer Experience (Invite-
only)

"AutoMobility LA brings together the leading minds in automotive, technology, design, policy, and so much more," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "As the automotive ecosystem evolves at an ever faster pace, we are proud to provide a forum for professionals around the world to learn about industry innovation, engage in healthy debate, and ultimately collaborate to drive our industry forward."

Registration for AMLA 2024 is open and complimentary for accredited and approved media. Industry attendees can register for a fee of $249 and applies to all approved industry registrants. Register now at https://automobilityla-2024.reg.buzz/.

Following AMLA 2024, the LA Auto Show will be open to the public from November 22, 2024 to December 1, 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest show news, updates, and information, follow the LA Auto Show on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X, and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

*Subject to change

About the Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA
Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA, the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

