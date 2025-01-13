LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency Awarded $27 Million to Increase Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® Train Service

Federal grant to fund restoration of three additional roundtrips between Los Angeles and San Diego

ORANGE, Calif. , Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® train service, today announced a grant award of $27 million from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to increase train frequencies between Los Angeles and San Diego. The grant, which is through the FRA Restoration and Enhancement Grant Program (R&E Grant), helps fund the operation of three roundtrips between Los Angeles and San Diego, increasing frequency to 13 daily Pacific Surfliner roundtrips along this segment and fully restoring service to levels that existed on the corridor prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The award marks a significant milestone for the LOSSAN Agency as its first successful federal grant award.

"This grant award will enable the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency to restore and enhance Pacific Surfliner rail service along this vital corridor, which will benefit a wide range of local communities," said LOSSAN Agency Vice Chair and City of Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung. "Increasing service levels significantly improves transportation options for residents, students, and visitors along the corridor, making train travel easier and more convenient."

The 351-mile LOSSAN Rail Corridor travels through a six-county coastal region in Southern California. It is the second busiest intercity passenger rail corridor in the United States and the country's busiest state-supported Amtrak route. Ridership on the Pacific Surfliner, which serves 29 stations throughout the corridor, increased 20 percent in 2024, to more than 2 million. The strong ridership comes as the Pacific Surfliner is currently operating with 16 percent less service than in 2019. The R&E Grant funding supports operational costs for the restoration of service levels for up to six years.

"The LOSSAN Rail Corridor is one of the busiest routes in the country, servicing millions of travelers and connecting the entire Southern California coastal region," said Senator Alex Padilla. "This federal funding restores service to pre-pandemic levels. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we're providing more efficient, reliable, and sustainable transportation options for all users along the LOSSAN Rail Corridor."

The restoration of these roundtrips between Los Angeles and San Diego will help fill gaps in the Pacific Surfliner's current schedule and move the schedule toward more consistent hourly train service. The 11th and 12th roundtrips are planned to be implemented in March 2025, with the 13th coming in November 2025.

"Every year, the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train connects millions of people across our region. Whether it's helping to get fans to Padres games or visit local businesses and beaches, the train is a critical part of our communities," said Congressman Mike Levin. "I'm glad I was able to help secure over $27 million in federal funding to increase the frequency of trains, helping us return to pre-pandemic service levels. With more trains, we'll have more travel options and less crowding. I'm excited to see all the ways our region will benefit from these federal resources."

While the R&E Grant specifically funds the restoration of the roundtrips between Los Angeles and San Diego, it supports further enhancements of rail service between San Diego and Santa Barbara, and San Diego and San Luis Obispo. Additional roundtrips are planned for those segments in 2026 and beyond, pending equipment availability and future state funding allocations.

"Together, the train service restoration and enhancements will provide more consistent and reliable train service throughout the entire coastal corridor," said Jung. "The increase will help meet the growing demand for intercity passenger rail travel in the region and alleviate current overcrowding issues by offering more frequent and reliable rail options."

The restoration and enhancement of Pacific Surfliner service is crucial for meeting Southern California's current and future transportation needs and supports the region's efforts to improve air quality and meet state and local mobility goals, providing better access to employment, education, and recreational opportunities throughout Southern California.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN Rail Corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

