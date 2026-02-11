Love Is Lasting Companionship: ZOOMEX Valentine's Month $150,000 Surprise Airdrop to Accompany You Through Market Volatility

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the ever-shifting dynamics of the digital asset market, investors' choice of trading platforms is increasingly determined not only by technical capabilities but also by the depth of trust and quality of service offered. Cryptocurrency trading platform ZOOMEX today officially announced the launch of its month-long " Valentine's Month Love Airdrop Event. " Guided by the core principle that true love stems from trust, and lasting companionship begins with loyalty, the event allocates a total prize pool of $150,000, aiming to reward users with tangible benefits and thoughtful interactions that honor their trust.

Brand Core: Trust as the Foundation, Companionship as a Commitment with Warmth

In the volatile crypto markets, the relationship between users and platforms is often reduced to impersonal data, candlestick charts, and fees. ZOOMEX, however, maintains that trust is the cornerstone of a sustainable trading platform.

"We understand that trading should not merely be a technical exercise—it should be a mutual journey built on safety and transparency," said the ZOOMEX team. The Valentine's Month event is designed to convey a sense of warmth and dedication to users amidst market fluctuations. This initiative reflects ZOOMEX's commitment to safeguarding user assets while demonstrating its dedication to creating a more user-centric and thoughtful trading ecosystem.

Event Highlights: Multi-Level Interactions & Fair, Transparent Reward Mechanisms

The month-long event, running from February 6 to February 28, 2026, features multiple reward paths, allowing participants to enjoy simple and engaging interactions while receiving surprises:

Sweet Check-ins: Love Accumulates Over Time

1. ZOOMEX encourages users to build long-term engagement through daily check-ins. Completing designated tasks during the event grants base lottery entries. Users demonstrating loyalty are eligible for additional bonus entries, which are automatically accumulated according to system rules, ensuring that every effort is rewarded fairly.

Valentine's Week Bonus Multipliers: February 9–15

2. During the heart of Valentine's Week, ZOOMEX offers extra lottery chances: users completing daily check-ins receive two lottery entries per day, doubling the excitement and engagement during the festivities.

Community & Social Media Exclusive Rewards

3. To deepen user engagement, ZOOMEX has established dedicated interaction channels:

Community Welcome: New users joining the official community and completing a registration form receive one blind box lottery chance. Social Media Interaction: Following official social media accounts and participating in designated activities grants three additional lottery chances per week.

Reward Matrix: Tangible Benefits to Enhance Asset Value

The $150,000 total prize pool includes a diverse array of rewards, designed to provide comprehensive support for users:

Popular Cryptocurrency Airdrops: Including long-term value tokens such as ETH and XAUT, offering users immediate asset appreciation. 100% Investment Vouchers: Efficient wealth management tools to help users grow assets steadily amid market fluctuations, effectively doubling potential returns. $20 Trading Discount Vouchers: Reduce transaction costs, allowing users to engage in trading more efficiently.

Returning to the Core: Building a Trusted Trading Environment

ZOOMEX believes that technology should serve people, and trading should be built on trust. The " Valentine's Month Love Airdrop " is not only a brand reward event but also a demonstration of ZOOMEX's commitment to a fair, transparent, and human-centric trading philosophy.

Looking forward, ZOOMEX will continue optimizing its trading environment, providing clearer mechanisms and more considerate services, growing together with its users. As February's romantic atmosphere intensifies, ZOOMEX warmly invites global traders to join this engaging and reassuring celebration, ensuring that every bit of trust is rewarded with exclusive surprises.

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a premier global cryptocurrency trading platform serving over 3 million users across 35+ regions. Offering 600+ trading pairs, the platform is built on the core values of being "Simple, User-Friendly, and Fast." Zoomex guarantees a fair and transparent environment through its high-performance engine and unique 'Position = Account' logic, ensuring every trade is unbiased, fully traceable, and strictly verifiable.

The platform prioritizes security and trust, having successfully passed comprehensive security audits by Hacken. Zoomex holds multiple regulatory licenses, including U.S. and Canada MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC.

As an official partner of the TGR Haas F1 Team and featuring world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez as its global ambassador, Zoomex mirrors the racetrack's precision and Martínez's consistency in its trading environment. By combining robust risk management with flexible identity verification, Zoomex delivers a low-barrier, secure, and transparent financial ecosystem for traders worldwide.

