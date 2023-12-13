Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI) Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors

News provided by

Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc.

13 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. (LJI), the provider of GRAVTY®, the Loyalty and Digital Marketing industry's first cloud-native, patented, AI-powered, autonomous platform for both loyalty programs and ecosystems in airline, hospitality, retail, financial services, telco and multi-brand, diversified business groups, announced their inclusion in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors. 

"We are delighted to be named in this report by Gartner,"  said Shyam Shah, CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut. "In an age of cookie-less consumers, loyalty programs are table stakes across industries as the reliance on high-quality zero and first-party data grows in driving individualized customer experiences and maximizing the effectiveness of digital marketing and data initiatives."  

The Market Guide states "Industries that depend on loyalty initiatives — such as retail, and travel and hospitality — are adapting to disruptive technology entrants able to entice both B2C and B2B customers in new ways." GRAVTY provides a unique value proposition for brands looking to transform their loyalty programs to innovate greater, faster, and smarter to deliver on digital consumer expectations.

LJI GRAVTY® is the 3-time winner (2021, 2022, and 2023) of the Golden Loyalty Award for Best Technology Innovation.

Gartner, Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors, By Brad Jashinsky, Halle Stern, 22 September 2023
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer:  Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:
Email: [email protected] 

About Loyalty Juggernaut

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. (LJI) is the NextGen customer engagement and loyalty solutions enterprise helping brands transform their loyalty programs into data-led business to maximize customer value and compete at scale.

LJI's GRAVTY® platform powers over 40 loyalty ecosystems globally, involving 4,000+ participating brands across 12 industries. Customers include Viva Aerobus, Global Hotel Alliance and Deutsche Telekom.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251954/Loyalty_Juggernaut_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc.

