LyondellBasell Volunteers Focus Global Care Day Activities on Sustainability

"Giving back to communities where we live and operate is important to us at LyondellBasell, which is why over the last two decades our volunteers have used Global Care Day to make significant positive impacts," said Michael McMurray, LyondellBasell executive vice president and chief financial officer. "This year's projects are inspired by World Cleanup Day with a focus on sustainability; complementing our company's goals and initiatives to advance sustainable solutions , preserve the environment and leave the world a better place for future generations."

Some of the community service projects for LyondellBasell Global Care Day included:

Cincinnati, Ohio

Helping to improve floodplain management and water quality within the primary and tributary channels of Mill Creek in Greater Cincinnati as part of the Mill Creek Cleanup.





Helping to improve floodplain management and water quality within the primary and tributary channels of in as part of the Mill Creek Cleanup. Lake Charles, Louisiana

Working in concert with the City of Lake Charles to replant trees along a walking trail which were damaged or removed in 2020 during Hurricanes Laura and Delta.





Working in concert with the to replant trees along a walking trail which were damaged or removed in 2020 during Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Pune, India

Cleaning up plastic waste with the Swachh Pune -Swachh Bharat group around the Mula-Mutha River which accumulated after the monsoon in July.





Cleaning up plastic waste with the Swachh Pune -Swachh Bharat group around the Mula-Mutha River which accumulated after the monsoon in July. Suzhou, China

Joining a community cleanup of Yangcheng Lake Park and educating children, who helped with the effort, about trash classification.

Since 2018, LyondellBasell employees have spent more than 43,000 hours enriching their communities during Global Care Day. LyondellBasell employee Denise de Hek, who works at the company's Moerdijk facility in the Netherlands, has participated in community service projects for Global Care Day for more than five years and said she feels empowered to do good in her community because the company makes giving back a priority.

"I've invested many volunteer hours making a difference in my community and that makes me proud," said de Hek. "The fact that I can look back at the time I've spent volunteering and have most of it be alongside coworkers, speaks to our company's commitment to creating strong communities where employees live and work."

For additional information about LyondellBasell's community investments, visit the company's Advancing Good webpage.

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com .

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries

Related Links

http://www.lyondellbasell.com

