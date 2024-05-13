MasterControl Launches Innovative Electronic Logbook Software Solution

SALT LAKE CITY, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of manufacturing and quality management software solutions for regulated industries, is excited to announce the launch of their latest product, MasterControl Logbooks. This innovative electronic logbook software solution aims to revolutionize traditional paper-based log management, bringing increased compliance, efficiency, and data integrity to quality and manufacturing processes.

Logbooks play a crucial role in documenting every significant step in the manufacturing and quality assurance journey, from R&D to production. However, traditional paper logbooks often present challenges in terms of maintaining data integrity and operational efficiency. The MasterControl Logbooks solution addresses these issues by offering a fully digital platform that allows organizations to seamlessly build, issue, execute, and review logbooks electronically, ensuring maximum efficiency and compliance with current good manufacturing practices (cGMP).

Streamlined log management is one of the transformative benefits the MasterControl Logbooks solution provides. With an intuitive drag-and-drop template builder, users can easily create customizable logbooks tailored to their specific needs. The cloud-based nature of MasterControl Logbooks enables easy access and review from anywhere, at any time. This eliminates the hassle of misinterpreting or losing logbooks information, as all current and archived logbooks are stored in a simple list view with advanced search functionality to quickly pinpoint specific logbooks, even down to the entry.

In addition to streamlined log management, MasterControl Logbooks also enhances quality control. Robust permissions management functionality ensures that users only see and launch logbooks that are relevant to their responsibilities. The solution also offers features such as training checks, mandatory fields, and correction logs that enhance traceability and data integrity.

"With MasterControl Logbooks, all your documents are in one place instead of on hundreds and hundreds of pages scattered throughout the plant," said Pine Pharmaceuticals IT System Administrator Robert Mansell. "The interface is easy to use, and the design is so simple it's scary. Everything you need is right on screen, but if you do need something else the links are all right there."

"Our goal with MasterControl Logbooks is to transform and optimize the way logbooks are managed in regulated industries," said MasterControl CEO Jon Beckstrand. "By providing an innovative and user-friendly electronic logbook software solution, we can help our customers greatly enhance efficiency, data integrity, and compliance."

MasterControl prides itself on its expertise in providing software solutions for regulated industries. Since it was established in 1993, the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has made them a trusted partner for organizations looking to streamline their quality and manufacturing processes. With MasterControl Logbooks, they continue to lead the way in digital transformation for regulated industries.

For more information about MasterControl Logbooks and its features, please visit www.mastercontrol.com/logbooks.

About MasterControl:

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that enable regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl's manufacturing and quality management software solutions help organizations innovate faster, reduce costs, and improve compliance by automating and securely managing critical business processes throughout the entire product life cycle. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

SOURCE MasterControl