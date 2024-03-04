MGI Tech and Eurofins Genomics Partner to Elevate Precision Health with Revolutionary DNBSEQ-T20×2 Sequencer and Related Technologies

SHENZHEN, China, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today proudly announced a milestone collaboration with Eurofins Genomics Europe Genotyping A/S ("Eurofins Genomics"), which has placed a corporate order of the revolutionary DNBSEQ-T20×2 ("T20") ultra-high throughput sequencer, along with the genomics data center ZTRON Appliance and a range of MGI's state-of-the-art laboratory automation products and systems. This marks the first corporate order of the T20 in the Europe region, signaling a significant advancement in precision health initiatives across the continent.

"We are thrilled to work with Eurofins Genomics to leverage T20's ultra-high throughput and remarkable cost-efficiency to empower large population genome projects across the world. With this partnership, we hope to improve accessibility of cost-effective sequencing to researchers globally," said Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa, with enthusiasm.

Powered by MGI's proprietary DNBSEQTM technology, T20 represents a breakthrough in genetic sequencing by significantly reducing sequencing costs to below $100 per genome when running 50,000 WGS per year, garnering global attention. Specifically designed to address the most challenging sequencing scenarios, T20 caters to a wide array of high-throughput sequencing needs in scientific and clinical research, including WGS, WGBS, stLFR, single-cell sequencing, Stereo-seq, and more. Following its launch in February 2023, T20 has gained widespread adoption among globally leading research institutions and healthcare providers.

Eurofins Genomics was founded in 1990 and is part of the Eurofins Scientific Group, a life science company with laboratories in over 50 countries and over 55,000 employees. Eurofins Genomics is one of the key emerging players in specialty esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the United States. Eurofins Genomics offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostics.

The collaboration between MGI and Eurofins Genomics signifies a synergy of expertise and resources that promises to drive advancement in genomics research and clinical applications. Both organizations are poised to further facilitate the development of personalized medicine and the improvement of healthcare outcomes worldwide.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI Tech), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn or YouTube .

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329841/MGI__Logo.jpg