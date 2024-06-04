MGI Unveils New European Headquarters in Berlin, Germany

BERLIN, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI (MGI Tech Co., Ltd. or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science, today announced the opening of its new European headquarters in Berlin, Germany to support the life science community across the region.

"We chose Berlin for our European headquarters owing to its vibrant and dynamic environment, ensuring accessibility for partners, collaborators, and customers," remarked Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa. "I eagerly anticipate the innovative collaborations and discoveries ahead."

The new facility, conveniently located near the Berlin Brandenburg Airport and open to external visits, features MGI's latest products and technologies. The space spans over 600 square meters and features the company's very own Customer Experience Center (CEC) and advanced labs, with plans for further expansion. It will also be home to prototypes of upcoming MGI products for early access and testing by European partners and collaborators.

Equipped with MGI's full product portfolio, the CEC within the new Berlin headquarters serves as a dedicated gateway for researchers and scientists in the region to learn about and experience the company's cutting-edge life science innovation. Through tailored trainings, demos, and hands-on workflow, visitors can explore the full possibilities of creating their own innovative multi-omics tools based on the proprietary DNBSEQ™ technology. The inaugurate initiative launched at the CEC opening is a G400 Developer Program to support researchers in Europe with the development and implementation of customized workflows for spatial transcriptomic, multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) and other multi-omics analysis.

Furthermore, the facility has been configured with DNA sequencing, Cell Omics and Spatial Omics capabilities, positioned to support novel application and project development for MGI customers and collaborators.

Following an exceptional start of the year, MGI continues to expand its reach and strives to better serve the life science sector through various groundbreaking partnerships across the region. Notably, in February, the company entered a collaboration agreement with MetaGenoPolis in France, to equip the organization with MGI's DNBSEQ-T7 ultra-high throughput sequencer for the "Le French Gut" project and other research under the Million Microbiomes from Humans Project (MMHP).

In March, MGI reached a milestone partnership with Eurofins Genomics Europe Genotyping A/S for the first corporate order of the revolutionary DNBSEQ-T20×2 ultra-high throughput sequencer in Europe, paving the way for significant advances in precision health initiatives across the continent. More recently, the company showcased life science excellence with its extensive offering of lab automation and sequencing products at ECCMID 2024 and announced a technical assessment of the ABL DeepChek® assays by leading diagnostic and medical software company, ABL Diagnostics, on its DNBSEQ-G400 and DNBSEQ-G99 platforms. Further verification and validation studies of the DeepChek® assays will also be performed on the newly launched DNBSEQ-E25.

"We have experienced positive growth and formed many valuable partnerships in the region in recent years. Establishing our new European headquarters will enable us to sustain this momentum to empower more users," said Duncan Yu, President at MGI. "We look forward to witnessing further advancements by providing an optimal customer experience and facilitating collaboration for greater omics access and capabilities in Europe and globally."

For more information about G400 Developer Program, please visit here.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare and various other industries. Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and have established research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future. To learn more, please visit https://en.mgi-tech.com/, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

