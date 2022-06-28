Michter's Sole 2022 Release of 10 Year Rye Scheduled for July

When remarking on the 2022 release of the distiller's 10 Year Rye, Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco said, "It may be the only release we do of a 10 Year whiskey this year, but it's a really special one. At Michter's it's about never compromising on quality rather than maximizing sales." The suggested U.S. retail price per 750ml bottle of Michter's 10 Year Rye is $185.

Michter's 10 Year Rye is a single barrel product. It is a Kentucky style rye made from a fair amount of corn and barley to give balance and added complexity to the spice of its rye grain. "This year's Michter's 10 Year Rye continues to provide a consistent, rich and complex experience with beautiful spice and citrus surrounded by decadent chocolate, caramel and fruit. It is the exceptional balance of sweet and spice with a subtle hint of oak maturity that makes Michter's so special to those who appreciate a Kentucky style rye." observed Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson.

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of exceptional quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes rye, bourbon, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. Currently all types of Michter's are being allocated because demand exceeds supply. In October 2021, Michter's was named the Most Admired American Whiskey in a survey conducted in 25 countries. In January 2022, Michter's was named the #1 Top Trending American Whiskey brand by Drinks International in their Annual Brands Report.

