ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), is unveiling its new server lineup at SC24, booth #2543, in Atlanta, Georgia. MiTAC Computing's servers integrate the latest AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series CPUs, AMD Instinct™ MI325X GPU accelerators, Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, and professional GPUs to deliver enhanced performance optimized for HPC and AI workloads.

Leading Performance and Density for AI-Driven Data Center Workloads

MiTAC Computing Unveils New AI/HPC-Optimized Servers with Advanced CPU and GPU Integration at SC24

MiTAC Computing's new servers, powered by AMD EPYC 9005 Series CPUs, are optimized for high-performance AI workloads. At SC24, MiTAC highlights two standout AI/HPC products: the 8U dual-socket MiTAC G8825Z5, featuring AMD Instinct MI325X GPU accelerators, up to 6TB of DDR5 6000 memory, and eight hot-swap U.2 drive trays, ideal for large-scale AI/HPC setups; and the 2U dual-socket MiTAC TYAN TN85-B8261, designed for HPC and deep learning applications with support for up to four dual-slot GPUs, twenty-four DDR5 RDIMM slots, and eight hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives. For mainstream cloud applications, MiTAC offers the 1U single-socket MiTAC TYAN GC68C-B8056, with twenty-four DDR5 DIMM slots and twelve tool-less 2.5-inch NVMe U.2 hot-swap bays. Also featured is the 2U single-socket MiTAC TYAN TS70A-B8056, designed for high-IOPS NVMe storage, and the 2U 4-node single-socket MiTAC M2810Z5, supporting up to 3,072 GB of DDR5 6000 RDIMM memory and four easy-swap E1.S drives per node.

Meeting AI and Acceleration Needs: Scalable Performance to Enhance Investment and Save Power

At SC24, MiTAC Computing presents its new Intel Xeon 6-based servers, offering trusted performance and exceptional efficiency. First is the 2U dual-socket general-purpose compute server, the MiTAC R2520G6, built for in-memory computing with up to 8TB of DDR5 memory, five PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, and flexible storage options for U.2 and E1.s SSDs. Next is the 2U single-socket storage server, MiTAC R2513G6, which supports twenty-four 3.5" SATA drives and two 2.5" NVMe drives, along with eight DDR5 memory slots with an integrated SAS RAID card for storage management. Finally, the 4U dual-socket MiTAC G4520G6 GPU server supports parallel AI workloads with up to eight GPUs, 8TB of DDR5 memory, eleven PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, and eight hot-swap U.2 drives.

In addition, MiTAC Computing showcases one of the Intel® Server D50DNP Family (Denali Pass) SKUs, the D50DNP1MHCPLC, which supports up to 385W with two 5th/4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors or Intel® Xeon® CPU Max Series. This 1U half-width compute module features direct liquid cooling, 8+8 DDR5 DIMMs up to 5600 MT/s (5th Gen), two low-profile PCIe Gen 5 slots, and up to two NVMe/SATA M.2 drives.

Along with its previously showcased products, MiTAC Computing introduces a diverse server lineup at SC24, featuring AMD EPYC 9004/8004/4004 series processors, 5th/4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel® Xeon® E-2400 processors and professional GPUs, providing solutions to meet the performance and budget needs of modern users.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706), specializes in cloud, AI/HPC and edge computing solutions and has over 30 years of design and manufacturing expertise. With a strong focus on large-scale data centers, MiTAC offers flexible and customized solutions for various systems and applications. Our product lineup includes TYAN servers, ORAN servers, high-performance AI servers, and other data center products.

Originally, MiTAC operated the server channel business under the TYAN brand and began selling Intel DSG server products under the MiTAC brand in July 2023. As of October 2024, we have integrated the TYAN and MiTAC brands to streamline our operations and enhance brand management. MiTAC now serves as the sole brand name for all our products.

