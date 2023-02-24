Mobile VPN for Optimal Mobile Office Experience

Best Choice for Mobile Office

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital transformation and mobile office keep developing, increasing enterprise employees need to access intranets in various scenarios. According to statistics, 60% of employees need to travel outside their campuses or work from home, making connections across different networks and devices particularly important. Furthermore, high-quality digitalized office requires large bandwidth for transmitting a large amount of data at a required rate, making the service latency (less than 100 ms) and bandwidth (100 Mbit/s on average) rather crucial, especially for mobile office applications, such as high-definition videos and sharing services.

The Mobile VPN solution is then introduced to tackle these issues. This solution is the optimal choice for mobile office, as it is designed based on the fully converged core network and UL CL technology on 5G SA networks. With this solution, operators are able to deploy MEC sites in regional and edge DCs for intelligent traffic steering, delivering new experience to mobile office.

Easy Connection, Optimal Experience, and Wide Coverage

First, easy connection. Mobile VPN enables users to switch between public and private networks without frequent logins, while their SIM cards and numbers remain unchanged. Through 4G and 5G high-speed connections, users' mobile terminals can quickly access distributed cloud services anytime, anywhere, significantly improving work efficiency.

Second, optimal user experience. Mobile VPN allows users to access intranets directly through private lines. It helps optimize QoS experience, ensure network quality, and improve smoothness of applications for mobile office. According to our test on the live network in Guangdong, China, the downlink rate is increased by ten times, from 15 Mbit/s to 176 Mbit/s. This is a competitive advantage of Mobile VPN and is accelerating enterprises' digital transformation imperatives.

Third, wide coverage. To address limited coverage in the initial phase of 5G construction, Mobile VPN applies 5G technologies to 4G networks for UL CL-based traffic steering on both 5G NSA and 4G core networks. In this way, users can access intranets for mobile office as usual even when they move to 4G coverage areas.

Large-Scale Commercial Use and Sustainable Growth

The Mobile VPN solution has been commercialized in more than 1000 projects in China. The Mobile VPN project for Guangdong University of Foreign Studies has been selected as a benchmark case in the GSMA 5G Transformation Hub. Mobile VPN also goes outside China. With the deployment of 5G SA networks and the increase of mobile office demands of industry users outside China, a large number of operators are piloting Mobile VPN projects. In 2023, these projects will see a shift from pilot to commercial use.

Thanks to the wide network coverage of operators, Mobile VPN can provide enterprises with higher-speed, stable, and continuous network connections. It fuels digital transformation, brings new experience and more convenience to mobile office, and effectively improves employees' work efficiency. Undoubtedly, it will empower the development of enterprises and help them build economies of scale.

MWC Barcelona 2023 runs from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. At the conference, Huawei will show more innovations on Mobile VPN, New Calling, New Video, MEC to X and release innovative products and solutions.

