MolecuLight's Innovative Approach Awarded Best Abstract at EWMA 2024

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria in wound care, is proud to announce that a groundbreaking study led by Dr. Rosemarie Derwin and colleagues, titled "Integrating Point-of-Care Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging-Guided Care with Continued Wound Measurement for Enhanced Wound Area Reduction Monitoring," has been awarded Best Abstract of the Year at the prestigious European Wound Management Association (EWMA) conference held in London, UK this May 2024.

Best Abstract of the Year-EWMA 2024

This year's EWMA meeting received an impressive influx of almost 5000 participants, and over 1000 abstract submissions were received from 68 countries spanning 6 continents. Being honored with the Best Abstract of the Year award is a significant acknowledgment of MolecuLight's substantial contribution to the field of wound care and underscores its growing recognition among esteemed thought leaders in the industry.

The study upon which this abstract is founded was published earlier this year in the high-impact Diagnostics journal. Its findings underscore the undeniable correlation between the presence of fluorescence signals, detected by MolecuLight imaging devices, and poorer wound healing outcomes evidenced by poor wound area reduction. The study authors also yielded insightful revelations by comparing their manual measurement technique against digital measurement using the MolecuLight device. Manual (ruler) techniques overestimated wound size by approximately 23%, where measurement consistency over time heavily relied on the operator. Consistency could only be maintained when all measurements were conducted by the same individual, employing the same methodology, and under identical conditions – however this scenario seldom reflects real-world practices. This emphasizes the value proposition of MolecuLight's highly accurate, consistent, and repeatable digital wound measurement technology1.

Dr. Rosemarie Derwin, lead author of the study remarks, "Our comparison of manual and digital measurement techniques revealed that discrepancies in measurement are a real issue when the same operator isn't involved in the care of a patient throughout. Ideally, all wound care providers would have access to digital measurement tools. MolecuLight provides this capability alongside the critically important visualization of bacteria in wounds at the bedside, a transformative innovation in wound diagnostics." She continues, "We are thrilled to receive this recognition from EWMA, which signifies a resonance of our work with global thought leaders in the field of wound care."

"At MolecuLight, we're committed to providing healthcare providers with empowering tools for proactive intervention and enhanced patient care," says Anil Amlani, CEO at MolecuLight Inc., "This award underscores the effectiveness of our platform in revolutionizing global wound management by addressing the challenges posed by unstandardized practices in wound care. We believe that objective bacterial detection and precise digital wound measurement should be the standard at every bedside, enabling clinicians to act decisively, supporting documentation of medical necessity for payers, and aligning with optimal product usage recommendations from skin therapeutic manufacturers."

1 Raizman, R. et al. J Wound Care, 2019, DOI:10.12968/jowc.2019.28.12.824.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with global presence that offers fully commercialized point-of-care digital wound measurement and real-time bacterial detection through fluorescence imaging platform technology. MolecuLight's suite of commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging and digital wounds measurement systems and their accessories, have scientifically proven capabilities that enhance wound care practices and outcomes across all places of service. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment.

