MolecuLight's Profound Impact on Wound Healing Highlighted in Breaking Clinical Research

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Corp., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria in wound care, announces the publication of peer-reviewed clinical research highlighting the transformative power of MolecuLight in healing more pressure injuries with fewer infection complications among 167 Medicare beneficiaries across 55 US-based Long Term Care and Skilled Nursing Facilities.

Kelso LTC-SNF outcomes

Published by Martha R. Kelso and colleagues, the article entitled "Improving Wound Healing and Infection Control in Long-term Care with Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging" is featured in the latest edition of Advances in Skin & Wound Care journal. The authors report an impressive improvement in pressure injury outcomes among incredibly complex and healing-challenged patients. This is a testament to the power of MolecuLight technology, which continues to prove its effectiveness even in the most challenging patient base.

When comparing the outcomes of patients that were treated per standard of care approach alone with those in which MolecuLight real-time fluorescence was integrated into that care, those in the MolecuLight-imaged group saw 71% more wounds healed by 12 weeks, healed 28% faster, and were 1.8 times more likely to heal their wound by 12-weeks. The researchers also investigated the incidence of severe infection complications including cellulitis, osteomyelitis, gangrene, sepsis, and wound-related hospitalization, reporting a 75% decrease in infection complications when patient care was guided with the help MolecuLight.

"We are very excited to share with the world through concrete findings what we have been experiencing firsthand with our LTC/SNF patients," remarks Martha R. Kelso, lead author of this study "The positive effects that the MolecuLight technology has on all patients, even those who are severely sick and compromised, is outstanding. Increasing healing rates, shortening healing times and avoiding complications IS how you make a difference. All patients deserve the best! I hope that as these remarkable outcomes are shared with our wound care colleagues, they too can be part of this much needed disruption to wound care."

Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight, expressed his enthusiasm about these groundbreaking findings. "We are thrilled to see such compelling evidence of the impact our technology can have on patient outcomes, particularly in such a vulnerable and systematically neglected patient population." He continues, "The significant improvements in wound healing and the dramatic reduction in infection complications underscore the potential of MolecuLight to revolutionize wound care, in any place of service and against the most challenging of clinical backgrounds. This research is another example of our commitment to improving patient care and advancing the field of wound management."

About MolecuLight Inc and its wound imaging devices

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

For sales, media or other inquiries or further information, please contact: Hunter Zudans, Director of Marketing, MolecuLight Inc., T. +1.484.682.7580, [email protected], www.moleculight.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2474825/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_s_Profound_Impact_on_Wound_Healing_Highl.jpg