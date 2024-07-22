NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global one-stop mother and baby brand Momcozy is launching its "Breaking Barriers - Real Support for Breastfeeding Journeys" campaign. Timed with Worldwide Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, the initiative aims to empower mothers by addressing common challenges and promoting inclusivity across diverse communities.

Momcozy Launches Global Campaign to Support Diverse Breastfeeding Journeys This August

Recognizing that each mother faces unique hurdles, Momcozy is committed to making the breastfeeding experience easier and more comfortable and ensuring every mother feels supported in her choice to breastfeed. The campaign will feature a series of events both online and offline, fostering partnerships with healthcare professionals and community engagements.

As part of the campaign, Momcozy will collaborate with Pumpspotting, a digital women's healthcare company delivering technology-driven solutions for moms, to embark on a 'Feel Better, Feed Better Tour' using a specially designed roving bus. This tour will visit key cities including Boston, New York City, Austin, Dallas, Washington D.C. and more, providing on-the-go support and guidance for nursing and pumping mothers.

Additionally, Momcozy will sponsor and exhibit at the Pediatric Hospital Medicine Meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota a major gathering of pediatric hospital medical professionals. This partnership underscores Momcozy's dedication to supporting pediatric hospitalists.

In a digital outreach and education effort, Momcozy will host a series of webinars in collaboration with Newborn & Parenting Support (NAPS), founded by a team of registered nurses. NAPS offers a range of services to help parents thrive from conception through preschool, including membership services, classes, boot camps, and podcasts. These webinars cover essential topics such as "Breastfeeding 101", "Navigating Pumping", "Breastfeeding While Returning to Work", "Infant Sleep & Feeding" and other evidence-based information crucial for supporting mothers.

Momcozy will also present special sessions, including a webinar during Black Breastfeeding Week with Mama Glow, celebrating the triumphs and recognizing the challenges of Black breastfeeding mothers, and a webinar with the American College of Nurse-Midwives.

Furthermore, Momcozy will launch a story-sharing initiative, helping mothers to share their diverse experiences with breastfeeding across various platforms. And, to foster community engagement, Momcozy will offer giveaways featuring its innovative breastfeeding products.

Lalaina Rabary, North American Marketing Manager of Momcozy, sharing the company's mission for this August, said, "Our goal is to illuminate the unique journeys of breastfeeding mothers while acknowledging their challenges. We are proud to work alongside organizations that provide compassionate solutions for parents during their breastfeeding journey."

