MorningBlues Surpasses $1 Million in Kickstarter Debut, Bringing Its Vision of "Visualized Music" to the Global Stage

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MorningBlues, a technology and design brand reimagining how people experience music, has surpassed $1 million with its debut Kickstarter campaign for SonicGlass A1.

A New Milestone for MorningBlues

The campaign was also selected as a Kickstarter "Project We Love," marking a breakout global debut for the emerging music technology brand.

The milestone validates a larger vision behind MorningBlues: music should not only be heard, but also seen, felt, and experienced as part of the space around us.

Redefining Music Through "Visualized Music"

Rather than building another conventional speaker, the brand brings together acoustic engineering, transparent materials, synchronized lyrics, visual storytelling, software, and interaction design to create a new relationship between music and the home.

SonicGlass A1 is the latest expression of this vision. At its center is a transparent sound-producing acoustic structure using ultra-thin glass as part of the sound-generating system. Combined with a neodymium magnetic circuit, the visible acoustic structure allows users to experience the physical movement of sound while synchronized lyrics, light, and visuals transform the product into both an audio system and a visual centerpiece for the home.

A Complete Music Experience Beyond Hardware

The experience extends beyond hardware. SonicGlass combines licensed multilingual lyrics, dynamic visual experiences that respond to music, personalized music-video features, ambient content, and home karaoke capabilities.

The optional Music Hub expands the ecosystem with phone-free control, one-touch playlist access, local vocal removal, extended wireless range, and convenient management of multiple Bluetooth speakers.

Built for Global Production and Expansion

Behind the brand is a multidisciplinary team spanning acoustic engineering, hardware, software, visual design, manufacturing, and global operations.

MorningBlues is supported by established product development and manufacturing capabilities, professional acoustic laboratories, reliability and aging testing, software-hardware integration, and a supply chain built to support scaled production and global delivery.

The Next Stage of MorningBlues

The success of SonicGlass A1 marks a new stage for MorningBlues. The company will continue building a broader ecosystem of products exploring the relationship between music, visuals, interaction, and living spaces.

MorningBlues is now expanding collaborations with international media, creators, distributors, retailers, and regional partners.

Explore the SonicGlass A1 Kickstarter campaign and results

Discover the MorningBlues ecosystem at the MorningBlues official website.

For media, creator, distribution, retail, and regional partnership opportunities: [email protected]

SOURCE MorningBlues