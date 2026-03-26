Movantis Emerges as the New Brand Behind a Unified Value Movement Platform Backed by Decades of Experience

The platform brings together over 20 years of processing and payment infrastructure for instant value movement, developed through TransNetwork and the integration of multiple specialized companies such as: Spectrum, Inswitch and Appriza, which combine embedded capabilities with a strong regulatory compliance and licensing foundation across multiple markets.

MIAMI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Fintech Americas, Movantis emerges as the new corporate brand and identity unifying more than two decades of processing and payment infrastructure into a single platform designed to enable global value movement across fragmented and high-growth markets.

This evolution reflects the consolidation of a platform purpose-built for organizations operating across complex ecosystems, enabling enterprises, banks, fintech platforms, specialized players such as Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) and global businesses to move value across markets through a single integration.

By unifying financial capabilities through regulated entities across traditional and digital rails — including real time cross border transactions, payments, FX, card issuing, wallet infrastructure, and embedded financial solutions — the entities of the Movantis brand enable companies to operate seamlessly across global markets, eliminating the need to manage multiple providers, navigate regulatory complexity, or rely on fragmented infrastructure.

"For more than two decades, we have built the infrastructure required to operate across some of the most complex markets in the world" said Gustavo Ruiz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the entities of the Movantis brand. "Movantis is the natural evolution of that work, bringing together our solutions, our expertise, and the strength of a highly specialized team into a unified platform designed to move value across markets with certainty, intelligence, and scale".

Value movement remains highly fragmented across local and global rails, regulatory systems, and regional payment networks. Companies expanding internationally often need to integrate multiple providers, manage regulatory complexity across jurisdictions, and operate across disconnected infrastructures.

The entities of the Movantis brand address this challenge by orchestrating rails through regulated financial entities, liquidity networks, and compliance capabilities into a unified platform that simplifies operations and enables companies to scale across several markets more efficiently.

Built on a proven operational and regulatory backbone in several Latin American countries, —one of the most complex and high-growth regions globally — the entities of the Movantis brand enable global companies to operate across more than 130 countries, bridging local systems with global ecosystems of third parties through a single infrastructure.

Today, our platform enables the movement of over $60 billion in value annually across global markets, supported by a robust network of more than +80,000 pay out locations, 70+ MTOs, and strong partnership with leading retailers & financial institutions.

By combining connectivity with deep regional expertise, the entities of the Movantis brand act as a strategic bridge between global and local market infrastructure, enabling faster market entry, simplified operations, and scalable cross-border growth.

The launch of Movantis marks a defining milestone in the company's evolution, reinforcing its long-term vision to build the infrastructure powering global value movement across increasingly high-variance markets.

About Movantis

Built on the foundation of TransNetwork — founded in the United States in 2002 — and the integration of specialized companies, including Spectrum, Inswitch, and Appriza, as part of our strategic acquisition approach, the platform combines embedded capabilities with a strong regulatory compliance and licensing foundation across multiple markets.

Movantis connects payments, FX, card issuing, wallet infrastructure, and traditional and digital financial rails into a unified system designed for cross-border and embedded financial operations.

Through its infrastructure and a network of consumer-facing brands across Latin America, the entities of the Movantis brand bridge global financial ecosystems with local market access — enabling enterprises, fintech platforms, and partners to reach end users more efficiently across multiple markets.

With a strong focus on Latin America and global connectivity, the entities of the Movantis brand enable companies to operate across complex ecosystems with speed, reliability, and scale.

Movantis — Powering the global flow of value.

Move Value. Unlock Growth.

SOURCE Movantis