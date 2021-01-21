Mytheresa Celebrates Its Debut As A Public Company

MUNICH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ("Mytheresa" or the "Company"), the parent company of the Mytheresa Group GmbH, today celebrates its debut on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") as a publicly traded company with the stock beginning to trade under the ticker symbol "MYTE". Members of Mytheresa's management team will be virtually ringing the Opening Bell at NYSE at 9:30 AM ET / 3:30 PM CET.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for Mytheresa," said Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer of Mytheresa. "Mytheresa has grown into a global platform in luxury fashion. Every day, we deliver an unparalleled personalized digital luxury shopping experience to customers around the globe and inspire their loyalty through elevated curation, exclusive offerings, engaging content and exceptional service. We are in a position of strength, underscored by our differentiated value proposition for brands and customers and our profitable growth that has proven to be enduring and scalable."

Michael Kliger continued, "The future for Mytheresa is bright, as affluent consumers worldwide rapidly adopt online shopping for luxury fashion. I want to thank our amazing team of luxury, digital, technical and service operations experts for their incredible passion for delivering an unparalleled personalized digital luxury shopping experience. I also want to thank our more than 200 brand partners for their continued support and partnership in building our business. Finally, and most importantly I want to thank our customers as their loyalty and love for our business has allowed us to have this amazing journey, which we look forward to continuing together."

About Mytheresa

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated edit focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking information," including with respect to the initial public offering. These statements are made through the use of words or phrases such as "will" or "expect" and similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law.

