Mytheresa Files Registration Statement With The SEC For Proposed Initial Public Offering

MUNICH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., the parent company of the Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced, that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of American Depositary Shares representing its ordinary shares.

The number of American Depositary Shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Jefferies Group LLC is acting as co-manager and Cowen Inc. is acting as passive bookrunner for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 Telephone: 866-803-9204 Email: [email protected].

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

