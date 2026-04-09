Narada Launches Next-Generation AIDC Backup Power System AIOn X-Rate

Breakthrough Technology Redefines Energy for the High-Compute Era

HANGZHOU, China, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the deep integration of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data, global AIDC is entering a phase of explosive growth. Behind the surge in computing power lies an exponential rise in power density, near-zero tolerance for power interruption, and an ever-increasing demand for ultimate energy efficiency.

Meet AIOn X-Rate — Narada’s next-generation backup power system purpose-built for AIDC. Delivering 10C ultra-high rate discharge with zero-delay response, it ensures instant power support for high-density computing environments. Each cabinet exceeds 600 kW output, while achieving over 200,000 cycles under 500 ms pulse discharge — setting a new benchmark for ultra-high-frequency power demands. With advanced safety design and long-life intelligent management, AIOn X-Rate is the invisible engine Speed Speed

On April 1, Narada launched its next-generation backup power system designed specifically for AIDC applications — AIOn X-Rate. Featuring end-to-end innovations from cell materials to system architecture, the solution redefines the energy foundation of the computing era with three core advantages: ultra-high power, extreme safety, and long-life cycling.

Power First: Millisecond-Level Response at 10C Ultra-High Rate

With AIDC racks often experiencing load fluctuations exceeding 100kW, power performance has become the key benchmark for backup systems. AIOn X-Rate delivers a major breakthrough in this dimension.

The system adopts lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells engineered for high-power scenarios, supporting 10C ultra-high-rate discharge with zero-delay response, while maintaining comparable discharge capability between 10C and 1C — demonstrating exceptional rate performance.

Driven by material innovation, a single cabinet achieves power output exceeding 600kW, with cell power density surpassing 1900 W/kg, enabling massive energy release within extremely short durations. The system also delivers outstanding pulse cycle performance, exceeding 200,000 cycles under 500 ms pulse discharge, matching the ultra-high-frequency regulation demands of AIDC environments.

At the material level, AIOn X-Rate incorporates high-entropy electrolytes technology, reconstructing the solvation structure to reduce ion cluster size. This enables ions to move more freely and rapidly, significantly improving ion transport efficiency.

Meanwhile, material innovation brings capacitor-like characteristics into the system, forming a hybrid energy storage mechanism dominated by delithiation with supplementary electric double-layer capacitance.

This hybrid architecture enhances voltage stability during short-duration, high-rate discharge, ensuring no voltage sag under pulse-load conditions.

Compared with traditional lead-acid solutions, AIOn X-Rate delivers equal or superior backup performance while reducing footprint by up to 70% and deployment time by 50%, unlocking valuable space for computing capacity in high-density data centers.

Safety as Foundation: Securing the Bottom Line with Intrinsic Material Design

In AIDC environments, extreme power density and continuous operation make safety a critical challenge. AIOn X-Rate advances safety design from passive protection to proactive prevention.

The system utilizes AIDC-specific 55Ah high-rate batteries featuring a hybrid solid–liquid electrolyte. Through the synergy of solid-state physical barriers and liquid interface optimization, it significantly reduces the risk of thermal runaway and leakage-induced combustion, achieving a high level of integration between electrochemical performance and physical safety.

Additionally, AIOn X-Rate adopts an SNS three-dimensional collaborative battery design, effectively reducing internal resistance and minimizing heat generation at high discharge rates. Combined with comprehensive system-level insulation protection, it ensures electrical safety throughout the entire lifecycle.

Cycle Life: Long-Term Durability with Intelligent Maintenance

As infrastructure operating 24/7, the lifecycle and maintainability of backup systems directly impact AIDC reliability and operating costs. AIOn X-Rate was designed with full lifecycle value in mind.

The system uses small-particle, interface-stable graphite materials for the anode, effectively suppressing volume expansion during long-term cycling. This reduces expansion by 30% and lowers initial irreversible lithium loss by 40%, laying a strong foundation for extended battery life.

For consistency management, AIOn X-Rate introduces an innovative system-level active balancing strategy with supplemental charging, dynamically equalizing all cells across the system. Compared to conventional module-level balancing, this significantly extends overall system lifespan.

The system also features an externally mounted Battery Management Unit (BMU), simplifying maintenance operations. An insulated maintenance panel physically separates high-voltage components from operators, while supporting point-to-point disassembly, streamlining workflows and maximizing operational safety.

SOURCE Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co., Ltd