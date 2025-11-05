Natural Field will Launch "Ashwagandha White Paper" at FTA Forum in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Field, a leading Chinese supplier of botanical and functional ingredients, will officially release its Ashwagandha White Paper at the prestigious Food Technology and Application (FTA) Forum in Hangzhou. The forum, recognized as one of China's top platforms for nutrition and health innovation, brings together researchers, industry professionals, and corporate leaders to discuss emerging trends, technological breakthroughs, and market opportunities.

Natural Field unveils the “Ashwagandha White Paper” poster and memorable moments from previous forums, highlighting continuous efforts in advancing adaptogen science.

Mr. Haiying Yang, founder of Natural Field, will deliver a keynote speech highlighting the company's extensive research on Ashwagandha extract, its quality standards, and potential applications in global nutraceutical and functional food markets. The speech will showcase Natural Field's commitment to scientific rigor, formulation expertise, and decades-long experience in high-quality botanical ingredient development.

The Ashwagandha White Paper compiles years of research, including analytical data, quality evaluation protocols, and practical applications in functional formulations. By providing clear scientific insights and standardized references, it serves as a critical resource for R&D teams, product developers, and brand innovators worldwide seeking premium botanical ingredients.

In addition, Natural Field will soon unveil its proprietary Co-Loaded Liposome Technology through an online release event. This advanced delivery system enables co-encapsulation of multiple active compounds, enhancing both stability and bioavailability. Previous in-house studies on CoQ10 and Curcumin Co-Loaded Liposomes demonstrated significantly improved absorption and formulation performance, validating Natural Field's innovation and technical leadership in liposomal research.

With nearly two decades of experience in nutritional ingredient development, Natural Field combines high-quality raw materials, advanced delivery technology, and scientific validation to offer reliable, market-ready solutions. The release of the Ashwagandha White Paper at the FTA Forum, alongside the co-loaded liposome technology unveiling, underscores the company's mission to drive innovation, provide scientifically backed ingredients, and support global wellness brands in creating high-performance products.

For more information about Natural Field's botanical extracts, liposomal technologies, and upcoming events, visit company website: https://www.naturalfieldinc.com/; https://www.natural-field.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814212/Natural_Field_unveils__Ashwagandha_White_Paper__poster_memorable_moments_previous.jpg