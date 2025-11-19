NETMARBLE'S BRUTAL DARK FANTASY MMORPG "RAVEN2" INTRODUCES NEW GUNSLINGER CLASS TO MARK ONE-MONTH MILESTONE

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a renowned developer and publisher of high-quality games, has launched a new update for its brutal dark fantasy MMORPG Raven2, introducing a brand-new class and multiple events.

Starting today, the new class "Gunslinger" is available for players to experience. Known for its lightning-fast movement and sleek combat mechanics, Gunslinger is a stylish long-range DPS that wields both revolvers and shotguns.

To celebrate the arrival of the Gunslinger class, Raven2 is having a variety of events. Players can switch their class to another class by using Golds while retaining their existing progression. Additionally, the "Gunslinger Growth Support Chest" will be offered to all players who log into the game, which is composed of valuable items such as a [Wanderer of the Wilderness] Holy Garment (1) Summon Scroll, and a Hell's Uncommon Heavenstone Selection Chest.

Additionally, the Gunslinger Update Special Check-In and Gunslinger Update Special Mission events are now underway through December 17:

Gunslinger Update Special Check-In: Log into the game during the event period to acquire generous rewards, including a Special Relic Summon Chest on Day 1 and Golden Bullets on Day 7. Golden Bullets can be exchanged for various rewards.

Log into the game during the event period to acquire generous rewards, including a Special Relic Summon Chest on Day 1 and Golden Bullets on Day 7. Golden Bullets can be exchanged for various rewards. Gunslinger Update Special Mission: Complete given missions while playing and earn up to 100 chances to summon.

An official sequel to Raven (EvilBane: The Iron King), Raven2 is a blockbuster MMORPG set in a dark fantasy realm reimagined with unrivaled graphics. As a member of the Special Corps, players will onboard on a journey to investigate dangerous and bizarre incidents under royal order, and engage in a large-scale, cruel war.



For more information about Raven2, stay tuned to the game's official forum , YouTube channel and Facebook . Players can also visit the official website to find out more about the game.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, Raven2, MARVEL Future Fight, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823100/251112____2___________1920X1080_EN.jpg