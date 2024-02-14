Next Level Aviation® Expands to New Florida Headquarters

14 Feb, 2024

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading used serviceable material (USM) distributor Next Level Aviation® (NLA) is pleased to announce that it recently moved to a larger 16,000 sq. ft. warehouse facility in Dania Beach, Florida strategically located just 5 minutes south of the Ft. Lauderdale airport and within 40 minutes of Miami International airport. Next Level Aviation® expects this new facility to support its continued rapid growth over the next three to five years, while helping NLA remain one of the leanest operators in the USM industry.

Chairman and CEO Jack Gordon commented, "From an operational standpoint our goal at Next Level Aviation® since inception has always been to be one of the leanest organizations in the industry so that we can pass on any savings to our global airline, leasing company and MRO customers to help mitigate their increasing maintenance costs. Next Level Aviation's move to the new facility in Dania Beach helps us achieve that goal and is a necessary and logical next step as we seek to double or even triple our global USM distribution business in the coming years." 

Gordon continued, "I would like to congratulate our EVP-Supply Chain Matt Dreyer and our operations team on a seamless transition to our new Dania Beach facility."

EVP-Supply Chain Matt Dreyer commented, "Our new, state of the art facility will allow us to seamlessly serve our customers worldwide. We are excited to welcome our industry partners to visit, explore, and witness the excellence of not only our expanded location, but also our experienced team. We look forward to continuing upon this growth journey and supporting our clients in meeting their unique business needs."

Along with 6,600 sq. ft. of warehouse space at Next Level Aviation-Ireland, Ltd. in Dublin, this new South Florida warehouse facility increases NLA's global warehouse space to 22,600 sq. ft., which NLA will utilize to expand its traditional USM distribution business, its nascent engine purchase and part-out business as well as pursuit of additional consignment agreements.

About Next Level Aviation® 
Next Level Aviation® is an ASA-100 accredited and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level specifically focuses on stocking spare parts for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 70% of the global commercial fleet.

Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Mike Dreyer, and Matt Dreyer, Next Level Aviation® has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material. 

For more information please contact Jack Gordon ([email protected]), Matt Dreyer ([email protected]) or visit nextlevelaviation.net

SOURCE Next Level Aviation

