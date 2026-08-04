NOL World Debuts Accommodation Platform for K-Pop Fans Heading to Korea

– Search for accommodations near major K-POP concert venues

and book from an extensive network —all on a single platform

– Celebrate the launch with exclusive discounts of up to 10% off bookings,

plus an additional 10% coupon for tours and activities across Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOL World, the premier global inbound travel platform operated by NOL Universe (CEO Thomas Lee), has officially launched its new accommodation booking service for international travelers visiting South Korea. Designed specifically for inbound tourists, NOL World now allows travelers to seamlessly plan and book every stage of their journey—from K-POP concert tickets and accommodations to local tours, activities, and transportation—all within a single, integrated platform.

The newly introduced service offers access to more than 15,000 properties nationwide, backed by one of Korea's largest accommodation inventories. To ensure an authentic travel experience, international guests can browse genuine reviews from local Korean users, seamlessly translated into English, Chinese, Japanese, and other major languages. The inventory spans a diverse range of options, including premium luxury hotels, business hotels, resorts, and unique local stays.

Tailored heavily toward K-POP fans, NOL World makes it effortless to find lodging near major concert venues. By simply searching for iconic venues like Goyang Stadium, INSPIRE Arena, KSPO DOME, or Sajik Stadium, travelers can instantly view nearby accommodations sorted by proximity. Coupled with the platform's existing tickets, tours, and transport passes, visitors can curate their entire Korean itinerary without the hassle of switching between multiple apps or websites.

To celebrate the launch, NOL World is rolling out a special promotion running from August 4 to August 25, 2026. Customers who book a stay during this campaign window will enjoy exclusive member rates with discounts of up to 10%. Additionally, every completed accommodation booking will unlock a 10% discount coupon valid for all tours and activities in Korea. Moving forward, NOL World plans to continuously expand its ecosystem of integrated travel benefits, bridging the gap between lodging, entertainment, and local experiences.

"NOL World is dedicated to expanding hyper-localized travel services that make visiting Korea as effortless and convenient as possible for global travelers," said Thomas Lee, CEO of NOL Universe. "By bringing together trusted accommodations, concerts, and a wide range of travel experiences on a single platform, we aim to become the go-to travel platform for visitors—from the moment they start planning their trip to Korea until the day they return home."

SOURCE NOL Universe