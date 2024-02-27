nubia officially announces its extensive global expansion at MWC24

nubia launched a variety of new products during the event to meet the diversified demands of consumers for smartphones

nubia Flip 5G, nubia's first product of this kind, is designed as the first flip smartphone for young people

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, announced the extensive global expansion of nubia, the brand well-known for its professional mobile photography capabilities worldwide, on the first day of MWC Barcelona 2024. To meet the diversified demands of consumers for smartphones, nubia launched a variety of new products during the event. These include ZTE's first flip smartphone, nubia Flip 5G, nubia Focus 5G series, designed to provide users with professional photography experience, nubia Music, offering an all-encompassing music experience, and nubia Neo 2 5G, featuring advanced gaming experience for all. These products will be distributed throughout Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, to meet the diverse needs and expectations of global consumers.

nubia Z60 Ultra: the World's Exclusive Under-display Camera Photography Flagship

nubia Z60 Ultra offers an unstoppable view, thanks to its nubia UDC full screen and fifth-generation flexible under-display camera technology. Applied with the Neovision photography system, nubia Z60 Ultra can provide high-definition imaging through the most powerful and fully customized triple-camera module, equipped with full OIS. The well-balanced golden focal lengths and optical system enable it to meet consumers' needs in various scenarios. Besides, nubia Z60 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 Gen 3 chipset, featuring a 6,000mAh battery and IP68-rated dust and water resistance, all of which contribute to its comprehensively robust performance. As of now, nubia Z60 Ultra has garnered favorable reviews since its introduction through global e-commerce platforms. Moving forward, this product will gradually be launched in more global markets.

nubia Flip 5G: the First Flip Smartphone of ZTE

nubia Flip 5G, ZTE's first product of this kind, is designed as the first flip smartphone for young people. Consumers will be pleasantly surprised by the prices and its abundant applications which have been adapted for the external display, including the camera application that can offer a unique photography and selfie experience with its internal and external dual screens.

Featuring the flexible foldable screen and the high-strength hinge, nubia Flip 5G folds seamless and opens wrinkleless. The device boasts a 6.9-inch 120Hz ultra-clear flexible internal screen and a multifunctional external screen, allowing quick access to various applications without unfolding the phone. The images shot by its 50MP dual rear cameras can be previewed simultaneously on both two screens, offering a unique photography experience by the multi-angle hovering for hands-free selfies. Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 7 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with a 4310mAh battery, it delivers robust and outstanding performance. The price of nubia Flip 5G starts from 599USD. (The retail price may vary in different markets upon specific specs.)

nubia Focus 5G series: 108MP Innovative Photography Technology

To provide a wider range of global users the opportunity to experience nubia's cutting-edge photography technology, nubia unveils Focus 5G series. This series inherits nubia's professional mobile photography DNA from the flagship Z series, renowned for its remarkable photography capabilities, all while maintaining affordable prices. Inspired by the classic camera design, nubia Focus Pro 5G features the world's only dual photography buttons. The Sliding Shortcut button enables one-touch activation of the camera, while the Capture button provides a real-camera-like experience for taking photos.

Equipped with a flagship-level 108MP dual-camera system powered by Neovision photography system, nubia Focus 5G series showcases high-performance and cost-efficiency. nubia Focus Pro 5G is equipped with 5 focal lengths while nubia Focus 5G is equipped with 4. The series features an impressive array of functionalities integrated with the in-censor zoom algorithm, RAW super night mode, RAW HDR and 4K video, enabling users to effortlessly capture stunning photos. Designed with a glass back cover, it presents an exquisite and aesthetic appearance reminiscent of classic professional camera lenses.

nubia Focus Pro 5G and nubia Focus 5G are quipped with a 6.72-inch and a 6.6-inch display respectively. Both feature a 120Hz refresh rate for exceptional visual effects, a 5000mAh large battery with AI power-saving technology, and adopt DTS high-quality audio, providing silky-smooth audio-visual and gaming experiences. The all-new Live Island function displays various prompts and notifications, enhancing the interactive experience. Powered by an octa-core 6nm 5G chip, with a maximum frequency of 2.2GHz, nubia Focus 5G delivers superior performance. Besides, its UFS3.1 storage boasts twice the read/write speed compared to UFS2.2, ensuring the smoother operation of the phone. The price of nubia Focus 5G series starts from 199USD. (The retail price may vary in different markets upon specific specs.)

nubia Neo 2 5G: A Better Gaming Phone for All

nubia Neo series is positioned as a better gaming phone for all. In 2023, the first generation of nubia Neo was launched in Southeast Asia, Middle East and Europe, and received high recognition from game enthusiasts.

On the basis of the first generation, nubia Neo 2 5G is equipped with dual gaming shoulder triggers, providing mobile gamers with unprecedented and enjoyable experience. The buttons also allow mobile gamers to customize functions according to their preferences, significantly enhancing the gaming control experience. It inherits the design genes of its predecessor, consistently creating a unique and visually striking bionic mecha design, which is complemented by the octagon-shaped rear camera module, showcasing the attributes of futuristic technology and mecha aesthetics. On the front, it boasts a 6.72-inch 120Hz display for a smoother and clearer visual experience. With a substantial 6000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, nubia Neo 2 5G allows all users to enjoy uninterrupted gaming throughout the day. The newly upgraded Gaming Space offers more powerful and practical features, providing gamers with more convenient gaming experiences. Additionally, nubia Neo 2 5G is equipped with dual speakers and DTS:X Ultra audio for an immersive and realistic in-game audio environment. The price of nubia Neo 2 5G starts from 199USD. (The retail price may vary in different markets upon specific specs.)

nubia Music Series: Offering an Immersive Music Experience

nubia Music series features 600% higher volume than average models, which is specially designed to allow more people to enjoy music thanks to their high-quality speakers and AI-powered extreme volume algorithm. The two 3.5mm headphone jacks provide consumers with an immersive audio experience and facilitate music sharing. The price of nubia Music series starts from 149USD. (The retail price may vary in different markets upon specific specs.)

Inspired by its slogan "Be Yourself," nubia is committed to providing a broad array of choices with differentiated designs, features and experience for young people. Moreover, the brand is gearing up for extensive global market expansion and plans to unveil new products starting from March 2024.

For more information, please visit ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2024, or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc24.html

