Nuvei and European Payments Initiative Launch Wero Payments for European eCommerce Merchants

CamperDays among the first online businesses now accepting Wero through Nuvei's platform

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei today announced that its eCommerce merchants have started processing transactions via Wero, the innovative digital wallet of the European Payments Initiative (EPI). Wero is designed to deliver instant, secure account-to-account payments across Europe.

Earlier this year, Nuvei were among the very first payment processors to complete a Wero transaction in a testing environment, and is now one of the first processors to begin processing merchant transactions. Wero enables instant account-to-account (A2A) payments through SEPA Instant Credit Transfer protocols, allowing consumers to pay securely and directly from their bank accounts in seconds.

For merchants, adding Wero expands consumer choice at checkout, reduces payment processing costs, and accelerates settlement, enhancing both conversion and cash flow. According to Statista, nearly 60% of European consumers say they are more likely to complete an online purchase when offered their preferred local payment method.[1] The Baymard Institute identifies lack of preferred payment options as one of the top causes of cart abandonment, cited by over 9% of shoppers.[2] Deloitte research further shows that merchants offering a broader mix of payment methods can see conversion rate improvements of up to 20% and stronger customer loyalty.[3]

With over 46 million users in Europe[4], adoption of Wero as a preferred payment method in the region is already sizeable. Over 100 million P2P transactions, valued at more than five billion euros, have already been completed via the digital wallet.[5]

Phil Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, said:

"Going live with Wero is another example of how Nuvei enables merchants to offer the most advanced and locally relevant payment methods through a single integration. Today's consumers expect flexibility, speed, and security at checkout, and Wero delivers on all three. We're proud to help European merchants like CamperDays capture more sales and build trust with their customers."

Martina Weimert, CEO of EPI, added:

"Seeing Wero live in ecommerce checkouts through Nuvei is an exciting milestone for European payments. Wero simplifies the payment experience for consumers while providing merchants with a cost-efficient alternative to traditional cards. Nuvei will bring an important contribution in driving the adoption of a truly European payment solution that strengthens the continent's financial sovereignty. We are looking forward this cooperation."

CamperDays, a leading online campervan rental platform, is among the first merchants now accepting Wero in its online checkout via Nuvei.

Max Schmidt, Managing Director of CamperDays, said:

"At CamperDays, we're committed to making travel booking as simple and secure as possible. Adding Wero as a payment option through Nuvei gives our customers a fast, trusted way to pay directly from their bank accounts. Offering more choice at checkout helps us meet diverse preferences and deliver the best possible booking experience."

This launch expands Nuvei's continued expansion of its alternative payment method (APM) portfolio, empowering merchants to offer localized, consumer-preferred experiences through a single integration.

About EPI

EPI (or European Payments Initiative) is supported by 16 European banks and payment service providers. They have joined forces with a common goal: to offer a unified mobile payment service, to all European companies and citizens, Wero (add link). EPI intends to enable European consumers and merchants and to carry out all types of retail transactions simply, via a resolutely sovereign digital wallet.

Find out more at epicompany.eu

About Wero

Based on instant account-to-account (A2A) payments, Wero further streamlines payments in Europe by eliminating intermediaries in the payment chain and the associated additional costs. Wero already supports payments between individuals, and will shortly unveil payments to professionals (P2Pro) and those for online and mobile purchases. Point-of-sale payments will also be offered, as well as value-added services such as merchant loyalty programs and recurring subscription management.

Find out more at wero-wallet.eu.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

