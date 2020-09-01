OANDA Global Corporation enters into Agreement to acquire Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers S.A.

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OANDA Global Corporation ('OANDA'), a global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics; has entered into an Agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of a leading Poland-based multi-asset class broker, Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers S.A. ('TMS'). The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

A leading broker in the Polish FX and CFD market, TMS has earned a strong reputation for product innovation and client service since it was first established more than 20 years ago. The business is regulated by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), giving TMS access to markets in the European Union.

Gavin Bambury, CEO of OANDA, said, "We are delighted with the deal and I'd like to personally welcome all the TMS team to OANDA. Europe remains a key strategic priority for our business. The acquisition of TMS gives OANDA a significant presence in a key European market and a base to grow across the Baltic countries, complementing our already well-established, successful operations throughout Western Europe."

Marcin Niewiadomski, CEO of TMS, said, "We are delighted to become a part of such a strong group with a solid capital base and worldwide presence. We believe that through this transaction, TMS will strengthen its position in Poland and the Baltic States, delivering access to new products, modern technology and investment opportunities on the global markets to our current and prospective clients."

Artur Haze, Managing Partner of ForeVest Capital, said, "During our time managing TMS, the firm built a solid client base throughout Poland and the Baltics, while also developing deep-seated technological expertise. As such, I believe there is a strong strategic fit between TMS and OANDA. I am very pleased the firm will be able to continue on its current growth path as part of a leading global brokerage."

TMS is the first in a number of strategic acquisitions OANDA is looking to complete over the next two years. Under Bambury's leadership, the firm has undergone a transformative change in its operational configuration, widening its product offering and increasing its marketing investment in order to drive scalable, sustainable growth.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an OANDA FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the firm provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in seven of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. OANDA is owned by CVC Capital Partners, a leading private equity and investment advisory firm. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

About TMS

TMS Brokers is the oldest multi-asset broker in Poland. Since 1997, TMS provides service to thousands of Polish and European customers offering trading on FX, CFDs on indices, cryptocurrencies, single stocks and commodities with MT4/MT5 platforms and an innovative proprietary mobile app. TMS' multiple award-winning team helps individuals and companies with all currency and equities related services that include advisory and analysis, money exchange and licensed digital payment solutions (PSD).

About ForeVest

ForeVest has invested over USD 1.2 billion in investments in CEE and manages over USD 200 million in other assets in emerging markets. The team has completed more than 20 transactions and will continue to seek to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams, specializing in control investments in promising mid-market companies. ForeVest has offices in Warsaw, Bucharest and New York.

