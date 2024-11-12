Oizom Sets a New Standard in Air Quality Monitoring with the Launch of Pollusense

Oizom Revolutionising Air Quality Monitoring with Pollusense: A Portable, High-Precision Solution for Every Environment and Industry Need

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold step toward cleaner air, Oizom, a global environmental monitoring solution provider, has introduced Pollusense — a breakthrough in portable air quality monitoring. This innovation is designed to meet the urgent need for accurate, real-time environmental data across industries, cities, and communities, delivering new levels of convenience, flexibility, and resilience.

Pollusense | A New Era in Portable Air Quality Monitoring

Pollusense is more than just a product; it's a response to the limitations of conventional monitoring tools, which lack agility and accessibility. Inspired to make air quality data accessible anywhere, Oizom has engineered Pollusense to empower users with critical insights, helping industries, environmental auditors, and EHS managers ensure regulatory compliance and safeguard air quality in any setting.

A Game-Changer in Environmental Monitoring

Pollusense embodies Oizom's mission to democratize air quality data. Built to withstand challenging environments, it offers mobility and ruggedness suited for diverse applications — from industrial sites to smart cities and even remote locations. Its compact design and portability mark a significant leap forward in air quality monitoring equipment, addressing a wide range of needs.

Reliability and Precision in Every Environment

Pollusense is designed for extremes, featuring IP65 protection against dust and water. Its durable design performs reliably between −20 and 60 degrees Celsius, ideal for industries needing robust, long-lasting solutions. With its built-in display and long battery life, Pollusense provides users with on-site, real-time data for a continuous understanding of air quality.

Innovative Technology for Comprehensive Monitoring

Utilizing Oizom's patented e-breathing technology, an active sampling method that ensures accuracy, Pollusense precisely monitors pollutants, supporting critical tasks like leak detection, fenceline monitoring, and compliance. This technology enables safer and cleaner operations, delivering insights that are essential in today's world.

Redefining the Future of Environmental Monitoring

Pollusense is a testament to Oizom's commitment to creating forward-thinking solutions for a rapidly evolving world. With years of dedicated research, Pollusense emerges as a reliable, low-maintenance tool to help industries monitor their environmental footprint.

As Oizom continues to lead in air quality technology, Pollusense reaffirms the company's mission to develop impactful solutions for a cleaner, safer world.

