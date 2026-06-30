Omada Agent Governance, Extends Identity Governance to AI Agents

New solution helps organizations discover AI agents, establish accountability, understand access, and reduce risk across cloud environments

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader in AI-powered Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced Omada Agent Governance, a new solution designed to help organizations bring the same governance discipline to AI agents and non-human identities that they already apply to people.

AI agents are rapidly becoming a new class of digital actor inside enterprises. They connect to systems, access data, execute tasks and make decisions with increasing autonomy. Yet most organizations have limited visibility into how many AI agents exist in their environment, who is accountable for them, what they can access, or whether that access is appropriate.

As adoption accelerates, organizations face a growing governance challenge. Existing security and identity tools were built primarily for people, leaving a gap between the rapid growth of AI agents and the controls needed to govern them.

Jakob H. Kraglund, CEO, Omada, said: "Every major technology shift creates a governance gap, and AI agents are no exception. Organizations are moving quickly to adopt AI. However, most cannot answer four fundamental questions: What AI agents do I have? Who is accountable for them? What can they reach? And what is the risk? Omada Agent Governance is built to answer exactly these questions."

Omada Agent Governance extends Omada's governance fabric to the new class of digital employees and enables organizations to:

Strengthen visibility of AI agents and non-human identities across cloud platforms

Improve accountability posture by assigning ownership and reducing unmanaged or orphaned agents

Enhance operational clarity by explaining how identities, access, and dependencies interconnect

Reduce risk exposure by contrasting access with actual usage and minimizing over-privileged identities

Elevate overall security and compliance posture through alignment with leading frameworks such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001, OWASP, and MITRE ATLAS

Accelerate audit readiness with consistent and reliable governance evidence

Omada Agent Governance is designed to give organizations the flexibility to strengthen their identity governance posture across any type of environment, remaining intentionally agnostic to existing IGA and broader IAM investments.

About Omada

Omada is a leader in identity security and governance, helping organizations reduce risk by securing access for every identity, human and non-human. Omada's platform uses AI-driven insights and intelligent automation to improve efficiency, compliance and security. With unified visibility and continuous risk evaluation, Omada enables security teams to detect threats faster, strengthen control, and scale identity security without added complexity. For more information, visit https://www.omadaidentity.com.

Media Contact:

Diana Diaz

Force4 Technology Communications

[email protected]

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