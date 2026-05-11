OneOdio Partners with Global DJ KSHMR to Launch Studio Max 2: Redefining Wireless Professional Audio

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OneOdio

May 11, 2026, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio, a pioneer in professional audio technology, today officially announces the global launch of the Studio Max 2, the flagship headphones created in deep collaboration with world-renowned DJ and producer, KSHMR.

Starting today, the Studio Max 2 is available worldwide. To celebrate this milestone, OneOdio is releasing a Limited Signed Edition—featuring a collector's signature card from KSHMR—exclusively available on the OneOdio Official Website. This special release is strictly limited to 1,000 units globally.

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OneOdio_Partners_with_Global_DJ_KSHMR

Following a highly successful pre-order period, the Studio Max 2 is now available to the general public. This launch marks a significant milestone in professional audio, bridging the gap between wireless freedom and the rigorous demands of studio-grade precision.

Fine-Tuned by KSHMR: A Producer's Vision
The Studio Max 2 is more than a signature model; it is a tool built for the modern creator's workflow. KSHMR (Niles Hollowell-Dhar) was deeply involved in the acoustic engineering process.

"I demanded absolute honesty from these headphones," says KSHMR. "As a producer, the vibe is delicate. The Studio Max 2 provides that transparent, professional sound that allows you to trust your creative decisions, whether you're on stage or in a hotel room."

Breakthrough Tech: The 9 ms Revolution
At the heart of the Studio Max 2 is the proprietary RapidWill+ 3.0 technology. By utilizing a dedicated 2.4GHz Transmitter, OneOdio has achieved a record-breaking 9 ms ultra-low latency. This pushes wireless performance to the edge of human perception, allowing musicians to play MIDI keyboards, guitars, and DJ controllers with the instant feedback previously only possible with a cable.

Key Professional Features

  • Dual Hi-Res Certification: High-fidelity performance in both wired and wireless modes.
  • 45 mm Large Driver: Delivering an honest, tight low-end and crystal-clear highs.
  • LDAC & Bluetooth 6.0: Near-lossless audio transmission for critical listening.
  • 120-Hour Battery Life: Built for grueling global touring schedules.
  • Premium EVA Protective Case: Custom-molded rugged protection for travel.
  • Exclusive KSHMR Sample Pack: Every owner gets a free download of KSHMR's signature sounds via product registration on the Official Website.

Pricing and Exclusive Availability
The Studio Max 2 is priced at $189.99 USD for the standard version. The Limited Signed Edition (1,000 units only) is available for $199.99 USD exclusively at the Website.

Global Pricing for Limited Signed Edition

Region

Standard Price

Limited Signed Edition (Official Site Only)

Eurozone

€189.99

€199.99

United Kingdom

£179.99

£189.99

Japan

¥27,980

¥29,980

Canada

C$259.99

C$274.99

Australia

A$266.99

A$281.99

Who's OneOdio

Founded in 2013, OneOdio is a global audio brand delivering professional-grade sound. Known for its Studio Pro, Monitor, Fusion and Focus series, the brand creates innovative headphones for musicians and creators. Over-ear models consistently rank top 3 in Amazon's headphone category.

Find us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneodio-headphones
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oneodio
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oneodioshop/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965022/OneOdio_Partners_with_Global_DJ_KSHMR.jpg

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