Only 6% of Marketers Have Fully Implemented AI, According to New Supermetrics Report

HELSINKI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermetrics, the Marketing Intelligence Platform trusted by thousands of marketing teams, today released its 2026 Marketing Data Report based on a global survey of marketers at leading brands and agencies.

The report finds that leadership urgency around AI continues to rise, with 80% of marketers feeling pressure to adopt AI. Yet only 6% have fully implemented it in their workflows, due to limited data access and trust in AI. Pressure comes largely from the top, with respondents attributing 89% of AI adoption pressure to the C-suite and board.

Supermetrics Marketing Data Report 2026 Anssi Rusi, CEO, Supermetrics

That pressure lands squarely on marketing teams who lack control over the very data foundations AI requires. More than half of respondents (52%) said external teams define their data strategy and measurement, while 50% wait 1–3 business days for data team support and just 7% receive real-time support.

In that environment, trust and clarity inevitably suffer. Only 18% reported high trust in AI, 37% lacked a clear AI strategy from leadership, and 39% expressed concerns about AI data privacy. Financial strain deepens the challenge as 55% of marketers face pressure to cut costs while maintaining results, and nearly four in ten still struggle to prove ROI across channels, heightening scrutiny on every marketing dollar.

"AI can accelerate marketing performance, but only if the data behind it is strong," said Anssi Rusi, CEO of Supermetrics. "When marketing teams have clean, structured, and up-to-date data at their fingertips, they can move beyond testing and start making AI-powered decisions with real business impact."

Trusted by brands including BBC, Heineken, Levi's and L'Oréal,Supermetrics helps marketers strengthen their data foundations, reduce manual reporting, and move from fragmented insights to real-time activation. The 2026 Marketing Data Report underscores the need for unified data, clearer ownership, and measurable outcomes, areas where organizations must invest before scaling AI. By connecting data across systems and enabling faster, more reliable decision-making, Supermetrics equips marketing teams to close the gap between AI ambition and measurable performance.

About Supermetrics

Supermetrics is a marketing intelligence platform that helps organizations move from understanding past performance to driving future action. Trusted by more than 200,000 companies in 120 countries, Supermetrics unifies the marketing intelligence workflow from data connectivity to insight to activation, enabling confident, revenue-focused decisions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Helsinki, the company employs more than 400 people across offices in Helsinki, Dublin, and Singapore, with teams spanning APAC, Europe, and North America. Processing 15% of global advertising spend, Supermetrics helps brands and agencies navigate marketing with confidence in today's evolving data landscape. Learn more at www.supermetrics.com

