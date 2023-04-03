Ooredoo and Reailize deliver best-in-class network experience for in-stadium and nationwide mobile communications

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DOHA, Qatar, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ooredoo Qatar and Reailize, a B-Yond company, today announced that Ooredoo Qatar has implemented Reailize's Continuous Assurance (CA) solution to digitize their NOC and provide a single pane of glass into the health of their network, service, and customer experience. It is another milestone in Ooredoo's strategy to transition from a network-centric to a service and customer-experience-centric operational model.

To ensure a seamless customer experience, Ooredoo Qatar partnered with Reailize to transform their network operations using their CA Solution. This was subsequently put to test at the biggest soccer tournament in the World, recently hosted in Qatar. With millions of fans arriving from all over the World, Ooredoo Qatar experienced record-breaking data traffic, exceeding 800 terabytes and more than 12 million voice calls. The CA solution from Reailize proactively identifies network anomalies before they impact customers, resulting in the highest quality of service for the mobile user of the Ooredoo Qatar network.

Obsession with Customer Experience

Sports events taking place in Qatar, generate enormous surge in mobile communication and put significant pressure on the network. To prepare for this, Ooredoo Qatar leveraged Reailize's Continuous Assurance (CA) and Anomaly Detection solution to drive Network & Operational Optimization squarely focused on Customer Experience. The Reailize team of domain experts partnered with the operations team at Ooredoo to achieve real-time monitoring, early detection of potential network issues, and proactively address customer and service impacts. The CA solution spans the Radio Access Network (RAN), core, IMS, and transmission networks and monitors 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G domains.

Reailize combines automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with customer experience measurements to detect network anomalies, identify root causes of associated degradations, and recommend actions based on predicted customer impact. Going forward, Ooredoo Qatar is adopting CA as a unified solution, providing customer experience-driven preventive, proactive, and predictive assurance enabling Ooredoo Qatar to focus on achieving optimal network performance and customer satisfaction while maintaining seamless operations.

"Delivering an exceptional customer experience, whether in-stadium at a major sporting event or across Qatar, is a key priority for us at Ooredoo," says Günther Ottendorfer, Chief Technology and Infrastructure Officer at Ooredoo Qatar. "Our commitment to this is evident in our efforts to establish and develop partnerships such as that with Reailize, which enable us to leverage the very latest technology and innovation to ensure we remain at the forefront of our industry."

"The experience in working with Ooredoo Qatar proved our model of putting skin in the game and being a true partner to our customers" says Ned Taleb, Founder and CEO at Reailize. "Our capability to automatically detect anomalies and perform impact assessment has again proven to improve the 5G user experience."

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar's leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people's lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

For full details of all corporate plans, pricing and offers, ring the Ooredoo business team on 800 8000 or see ooredoo.qa/business.

About Reailize:

The telecommunications industry faces unprecedented challenges due to disaggregation of the technology stack, increasingly complex services, and budget pressures. Reailize addresses these problems by injecting Automation and Intelligence into every aspect of telco operations and leveraging its global experience in designing, building, and operating networks. Visit www.reailize.com for more information.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Reailize, a B-Yond Company