Open Innovation AI and Nscale Forge Strategic Alliance to Deliver AI GPU Cloud Services

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Innovation AI, a leader in GPU orchestration platforms with AI and data science tools and frameworks and Nscale, a leading AI cloud service provider, today announced a strategic partnership designed to deliver AI Cloud services and optimised AI workloads at scale to the global market. This alliance will combine Nscale's powerful GPU infrastructure with Open Innovation AI's advanced end-to-end AI platform to deliver optimised, scalable, and efficient AI solutions.

Strategic Alliance Overview

The partnership aims to enhance the performance, scalability, and accessibility of AI workloads while prioritising sustainability. This joint initiative underscores their commitment to delivering high-performance, environmentally responsible solutions.

Key components of the partnership

Integrated AI solutions : Open Innovation AI will leverage Nscale's GPU cloud capabilities to enhance its platform, offering seamless orchestration, resource management, and AI tools to simplify AI development and deployment. The combined solution includes AI and ML tools & frameworks, resource monitoring & logging, jobs management, resource allocation, and job scheduling powered by Nscale's optimised libraries, compilers, tools, and runtime on AMD Instinct GPUs.

: Open Innovation AI will leverage Nscale's GPU cloud capabilities to enhance its platform, offering seamless orchestration, resource management, and AI tools to simplify AI development and deployment. The combined solution includes AI and ML tools & frameworks, resource monitoring & logging, jobs management, resource allocation, and job scheduling powered by Nscale's optimised libraries, compilers, tools, and runtime on AMD Instinct GPUs. Joint go-to-market strategy : The companies will develop a unified strategy to deliver end-to-end AI solutions, initially targeting large enterprise customers globally.

: The companies will develop a unified strategy to deliver end-to-end AI solutions, initially targeting large enterprise customers globally. Collaborative innovation: Both parties will engage in joint initiatives to demonstrate value to third-party suppliers, including major accelerator manufacturers.

Dr. Abed Benaichouche, CEO and Co-Founder of Open Innovation AI, stated, "This strategic alliance with Nscale is a significant step towards our mission to drive innovation and operational efficiency in AI and machine learning globally. At Open Innovation AI, sustainability is a core principle, and we are committed to delivering efficient, high-performance computing solutions that align with our shared values of environmental responsibility."

Josh Payne, Founder & CEO of Nscale, commented, "Partnering with Open Innovation AI allows us to showcase the full potential of our high-performance compute resources. Together, we are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for scalable and efficient AI solutions across all industries globally."

The alliance plans to scale its operations significantly, targeting the deployment of 30,000 AMD GPUs over the next three years. This phased execution plan will cater to the computational demands of complex AI tasks, positioning both companies at the forefront of AI innovation.

About Open Innovation AI

Headquartered in the UAE, Open Innovation AI is committed to democratising AI development and deployment. The company's hardware-agnostic AI orchestration platform integrates seamlessly with various GPU hardware, enhancing AI workload performance and efficiency for enterprises globally. Open Innovation AI prioritises innovation, flexibility, and robust security, ensuring clients can confidently deploy AI solutions tailored to their unique needs.

About Nscale

Nscale, based in the UK, is a fully vertically integrated AI GPU Cloud provider, delivering compute to the generative AI market at scale. Leveraging their 60MW renewable data centre in Norway and over 500MW of greenfield site expansions, Nscale provides efficient and scalable AI training, fine-tuning, and compute-intensive workloads, supporting advanced AI research & development. Nscale provides the AI infrastructure backbone to the Generative AI market.