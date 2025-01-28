"Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" Highlights Historical and Contemporary Spring Festival Customs

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" is a celebration of the historical heritage and contemporary practices associated with Spring Festival, China's most important annual holiday. Produced by China Media Group's International Channel, CCTV-4, this series of broadcasting events will be aired throughout the holiday period. 

Poster：Our Festival · Joyful Chinese New Year Highlights Historical and Contemporary Spring Festival Customs
Poster：Our Festival · Joyful Chinese New Year Highlights Historical and Contemporary Spring Festival Customs

Traditionally a time for families to get together and celebrate, Spring Festival is deeply rooted in Chinese civilization. Its recent inclusion on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity underscores its growing global influence. 

"Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" is a multi-platform series of broadcasts showcasing the diverse and colorful New Year celebrations across China. Compelling storytelling will reveal the historical background of the customs associated with Spring Festival, while capturing the appeal of some of the more contemporary practices. 

On Chinese New Year's Eve, the CCTV-4 gala "Legendary Chinese Festival: Chinese New Year 2025" will feature a special "Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" segment focusing on family celebrations across the country.  

CCTV-4 will also release a series of short videos on its various multimedia platforms and the "Legendary Chinese Festivals" Yangshipin account. These will highlight some of the unique customs observed in particular parts of the country, such as the "Ice Ballet" at the Datong Ice and Snow Music Festival in Shanxi, the "Yingge Dance" in Chaozhou, Guangdong, the "Hidden Treasures" cultural market at the Jurong New Year Goods Fair in Jiangsu, and the "Hotpot Concert" in Huozhou, Shanxi. 

By emphasizing "guofeng" (traditional Chinese aesthetics) and "guochao" (Chinese trends), the videos will present the warmth and vibrancy of Spring Festival, its folklore and its unique regional characteristics through a rich, multidimensional narrative.

You can catch "Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" throughout the holiday period, up until Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the New Year.

全球共用中國節 傳奇盛宴賀新歲

全球共用中國節 傳奇盛宴賀新歲

2025年1月28日13:00-20:00，中央廣播電視總臺中文國際頻道將推出《傳奇中國節 春節》特別節目，無縫銜接中央廣播電視總臺春節聯歡晚會。 2025年《傳奇中國節 春節》將以「非遺春節...
全球共享中国节 传奇盛宴贺新岁 大年除夕《传奇中国节 春节》7小时不间断直播 无缝衔接总台春晚

全球共享中国节 传奇盛宴贺新岁 大年除夕《传奇中国节 春节》7小时不间断直播 无缝衔接总台春晚

2025年1月28日 13:00-20:00，中央广播电视总台中文国际频道将推出《传奇中国节 春节》特别节目，无缝衔接中央广播电视总台春节联欢晚会。 2025年《传奇中国节 春节》将以"非遗春节...
