Oy Apotti Ab Partners with uPerform to Enhance EHR Education and Support

Apotti pioneers Finnish collaboration with uPerform to scale its EHR education program and optimize support.

ELKRIDGE, Md., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oy Apotti Ab (Apotti) based in Helsinki, Finland, deployed a just-in-time learning platform for its Epic®-based Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. It selected uPerform to optimize the development and dissemination of learning materials to over a third of the Finnish healthcare workforce, empowering users to derive maximum value from the EHR.

Apotti is the first EHR system in the world that combines data from health and social care into a single, unified record. With over 45,000 users, Apotti sought inventive ways to expand its education program. The aim was to further support the onboarding of new hires, offer ongoing learning opportunities and provide new training options for Epic upgrades. Apotti selected uPerform to enhance caregiver system proficiency through personalized, in-context training materials delivered at the point of need. By providing clinicians with access to relevant learning in different workflows, Apotti expects to reduce cases to the help desk by over 40%.

On May 6th, Apotti completed its full-scale go-live for its users, healthcare and social care staff, delivering help directly inside of the Apotti-system via an F1 dashboard and main menu integrations. Before the full-scale go-live, a three-month pilot phase was conducted in one of the customer organizations for nurses and physicians (average 850 users). Janna Nadav, Customer Service Manager and Project Manager mentioned that the pilot users were satisfied with the new application and praised the various training formats that support different types of learners. Using uPerform's single source authoring tool, the teams in Apotti created over 800 learning materials in just under 3 months, enhancing the support it provides end-users. Mia-Riitta Lehtonen, Director for Competence Development at Apotti shares: "We are excited about our collaboration with uPerform, as it will play a pivotal role in enhancing EHR satisfaction by equipping them [healthcare staff] with the education needed to become more proficient users."

Apotti is the first Finnish social welfare and healthcare system to join over three dozen leading health systems already using uPerform across the Netherlands, England and the United States. "We are thrilled to welcome Apotti to the growing uPerform healthcare community and look forward to working together for years to come", said Harm Mescher, Senior Vice President at uPerform. "Health systems across Europe continue to struggle with adoption and proficiency of their EHR. This project will showcase our ability to help health systems of all sizes optimize their use of technology through better education."

Mika Honkanen, CIO at Apotti is grateful for the co-operation: "I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to uPerform for their exceptional collaboration. The genuine partnership and dedication they have shown in working with us have been truly remarkable. Their approach to customer service is not just about meeting expectations, but consistently exceeding them, which has greatly contributed to this implementation project."

uPerform empowers healthcare providers to take their digital maturity to the next level by providing clinicians with fast and simple access to high quality EHR educational materials within the workflow, increasing user proficiency and satisfaction. Role-based, in-application learning at the point of care improves onboarding, reduces the time spent in the EHR system by reinforcing training, and decreases time spent in training so clinicians can spend more time on what matters most – their patients.

