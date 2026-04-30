Park Systems Acquires Rocky Mountain Nanotechnology, Securing Supply Chain of Solid Metal Probes

GWACHEON, South Korea, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems Corp., the world's leading provider of atomic force microscopy (AFM) solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Rocky Mountain Nanotechnology LLC (RMN), a Salt Lake City, Utah-based manufacturer of ultra-high-purity solid platinum and platinum-iridium AFM probes. The acquisition marks Park Systems' first entry into probe manufacturing and represents a strategic step to bring a critical component of AFM-based nanoprobing and electrical measurement in-house.

Park Systems Corp., the world's leading provider of atomic force microscopy (AFM) solutions, announces the acquisition of Rocky Mountain Nanotechnology LLC, a manufacturer of ultra-high-purity solid platinum and platinum-iridium AFM probes.

Founded in 2003 by Dr. Clayton Williams — former physics professor at the University of Utah and former research staff member at IBM — RMN has built a strong reputation over more than two decades for producing ultra-sharp solid-metal AFM probes with tip radii as small as 10 nanometers. RMN probes support a wide range of advanced and electrical AFM modes, particularly in high-voltage applications, including Conductive AFM(C-AFM), Electrostatic Force Microscopy (EFM), Kelvin Probe Force Microscopy (KPFM), Piezoresponse Force Microscopy (PFM), Scanning Capacitance Microscopy (SCM), Scanning Microwave Impedance Microscopy (sMIM), and Nano-IR. RMN's customer base includes leading universities and corporate research institutions worldwide.

"RMN's solid-metal probe technology is directly complementary to Park Systems' advanced electrical measurement modes and next-generation nanoprobing systems currently under development," said Dr. Sang-il Park, Founder and CEO of Park Systems. "This acquisition represents a step toward that strategy — one that secures a stable supply of high-performance specialty probes our electrical measurement solutions are built upon."

Following the acquisition, Park Systems plans to establish a dedicated probe production facility in South Korea, through a technology transfer from RMN's existing operations in Salt Lake City, Utah. RMN's U.S. facility will continue full production during the transition period to ensure uninterrupted supply for existing customers.

"Joining Park Systems opens new possibilities for Rocky Mountain Nanotechnology — expanding the reach of our probe technology, enabling applications we could not have pursued independently, and strengthening our position in the global AFM probe market," said Dr. Clayton Williams, Founder of Rocky Mountain Nanotechnology.

Existing RMN customers can continue purchasing products as before. Park Systems is committed to maintaining product continuity while introducing new probes and an expanded lineup under the combined organization.

ABOUT PARK SYSTEMS

Park Systems is a global leader in nanometrology, providing advanced measurement solutions for research and industrial applications. With regional offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, the company supports customers in semiconductor manufacturing, materials science, and nanotechnology research.

Park Systems' technology portfolio includes atomic force microscopy (AFM), imaging spectroscopic ellipsometry, digital holographic microscopy, white light interferometry, and active vibration isolation systems.

Founded by Dr. Sang-il Park, a contributor to the invention of AFM at Stanford University, the company has grown through continuous innovation and strategic acquisitions—including Accurion GmbH and Lyncée Tec SA—to become a leading force in the global nanometrology industry.

For more information, visit www.parksystems.com

About Rocky Mountain Nanotechnology LLC

Rocky Mountain Nanotechnology LLC, founded in 2003 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, specializes in the design and manufacture of ultra-sharp solid platinum and platinum-iridium probes for scanning microscopy. RMN probes are used worldwide by researchers and engineers conducting nanoscale electrical and materials characterization.

For more information, visit www.rmnano.com

SOURCE Park Systems Corp.