Peking University HSBC Business School Reaccredited by AACSB and AMBA for the Maximum 5-Year Period

News provided by

Peking University HSBC Business School

Dec 03, 2024, 23:59 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2024, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) announced that Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) has been accredited by AACSB for the maximum 5-year period once again.

The AACSB peer review team conducted an onsite re-evaluation of PHBS in June through 17 in-depth discussions with the school's leadership, meticulously scrutinizing facets including the school's vision and mission, strategic development, teaching and research, faculty development, talent cultivation, personnel management, social responsibility, and impact. Furthermore, they engaged in dialogues with program directors, faculty members, students, alumni, and employers to gather a holistic view of their assessments and recommendations for the school and its various programs. The review team gave full credit to the remarkable progress PHBS has made in recent years, noting that the school boasts top-notch teaching facilities and has achieved impressive accomplishments in academic research, internationalization, employment competitiveness, and other areas. Meanwhile, they also provided suggestions for the school's sustainable development in the future.

In May 2024, the Association of MBAs (AMBA) also sent a letter confirming that PHBS has once again been awarded accreditation for the maximum 5-year period.

https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/info/1021/44662.htm
https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/info/1021/11841.htm

SOURCE Peking University HSBC Business School

Also from this source

Obchodní škola HSBC Business School Pekingské univerzity oslavila 20. výročí založení

Obchodní škola HSBC Business School Pekingské univerzity oslavila 20. výročí založení

26. října 2024 si v univerzitním sportovním centru v Šen-čenu obchodní škola HSBC Business School Pekingské univerzity (PHBS) připomněla 20. výročí...
Peking University HSBC Business School feiert 20-jähriges Bestehen

Peking University HSBC Business School feiert 20-jähriges Bestehen

Am 26. Oktober 2024 feierte die Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) ihr 20-jähriges Bestehen im Shenzhen University Town Sports Center. Das ...
