Persistent Launches AI-Powered Generative Molecules and Virtual Screening Solution Powered by NVIDIA

Reimagining early-stage drug discovery leveraging NVIDIA BioNeMo Framework

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, today announced it is working with NVIDIA to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-powered solutions for the Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS) industry. The collaboration will help HLS organizations advance computational drug discovery and improve research outcomes using Generative AI and advanced analytics.

HLS organizations are under increasing pressure to drive innovation while operating in highly complex, regulated and data-intensive environments. Combining Persistent's deep domain and engineering expertise with the full-stack NVIDIA AI platform, Life Sciences enterprises can move from AI experimentation to real-world production deployments in mission-critical environments.

Persistent will leverage NVIDIA AI Enterprise for specialized Life Sciences R&D use cases, including preclinical research. By enabling high-fidelity molecular simulation and virtual screening at scale, the collaboration applies AI to model and reason real-world biological and chemical behavior before it is realized in real-world wet laboratory environments.

As part of this collaboration, Persistent will build and deploy production-grade Agentic AI applications for computational drug discovery using NVIDIA NeMo. Specifically, Persistent has created a Generative Molecules and Virtual Screening (GenMoIVS) solution, powered by the NVIDIA BioNeMo platform and NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit . GenMolVS will deliver AI-driven molecular simulations that model the physical and chemical properties of molecules using large domain-specific models and create intelligent agents to streamline real-time drug discovery workflows. These agentic workflows enable continuous decisioning across virtual screening, candidate prioritization, and downstream experimental planning, helping research teams translate digital simulations into informed wet laboratory experiments. This simulation-led approach allows Life Sciences organizations to de-risk early-stage discovery, accelerate experimental cycles and improve downstream success rates in clinical development pipelines.

Persistent is planning to use NVIDIA Nemotron open models for further enhancement of its GenMolVS solution. Furthermore, to deploy production-grade AI applications, Persistent will use NVIDIA accelerated computes, servers, NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA NIM microservices . Together, these capabilities will expedite cost-effective development of applications with cost-effective scaling options, with highly accurate AI outputs embedded directly into enterprise workflows. This infrastructure enables production-grade simulation and inference at scale, supporting real-time scientific decisioning in highly regulated research environments.

Through this collaboration, Persistent will also expand its AI and LLM engineering capabilities by leveraging NVIDIA AI infrastructure, training resources and certification programs to deliver increasingly sophisticated data and AI platforms for clients.

Ganesh Nathella, Executive Vice President and General Manager - HLS Business, Persistent

"Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations need to discover new therapies faster, but traditional R&D is too slow and labor-intensive. By combining our GenMolVS solution with NVIDIA full-stack AI platform, we enable BioPharma clients to use generative molecules and virtual screening in production so they can move from months-long experiments to AI-driven discovery in days, using simulation-led intelligence to guide real-world experimentation without compromising on scientific rigor or compliance."

John Fanelli, Vice President - Enterprise Software, NVIDIA

"To meet the urgent global demand for new therapies, the healthcare and life sciences industry is rapidly moving toward AI-driven computational research and discovery. By leveraging the full-stack NVIDIA AI platform, Persistent is empowering biopharma companies with production-grade agentic systems for molecular simulation and virtual screening."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 26,500 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

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