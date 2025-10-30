Persistent Launches Experience Transformation Studio to Scale AI-Powered Innovation and Immersive Client Experiences

Built for co-creation, enabling enterprises to reimagine and deliver impactful user experiences with AI-powered design

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Experience Transformation (XT) Studio in Pune, India. The XT Studio is a purpose-built space to help enterprises create AI-powered, transformative user experiences, streamline workflows for maximum quality and efficiency and drive better outcomes across the entire product lifecycle. By merging creativity with technology, the XT Studio enables clients to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape, turning innovation into real-world impact.

Enterprises today face a growing demand to deliver differentiated digital experiences, yet many struggle to bridge advanced AI capabilities with real user needs. Often, user experience is siloed or introduced late in the development cycle, causing delays, rework and fragmented solutions with disappointing ROI. XT and the XT Studio address these gaps by embedding a human-centered approach as a foundational element of every initiative, ensuring AI is adopted not just functionally, but intuitively. The XT Studio integrates business strategy, UX consulting and product engineering within an immersive environment that empowers enterprises to design with AI and for AI, translating ideas into intelligent, engaging experiences. This holistic, outcome-based model sets a new benchmark for digital transformation, combining human insight and technology to accelerate innovation and deliver long-term business value.

The XT Studio also acts as a co-innovation hub, bringing together clients and partners to reimagine user journeys, creating seamless experiences that drive measurable outcomes. Leveraging Persistent's deep design thinking and experience consulting expertise, it is a physical manifestation of how the Company helps clients accelerate time-to-value by aligning business objectives with user expectations. From vision to execution, the XT Studio is where clients can participate and observe the application of AI-powered methodologies to drive end-to-end experience transformation. Its design-led architecture features flexible workspaces, including:

Design Thinking and Workshop Areas: Structured environment for innovation sprints, journey mapping and solution development.

Structured environment for innovation sprints, journey mapping and solution development. UX Consulting and Collaboration Zones : Co-creation environments to ideate, prototype and refine user experiences (UX) with hands-on engagement.

: Co-creation environments to ideate, prototype and refine user experiences (UX) with hands-on engagement. Immersive Experience Transformation Showcases: Industry-specific demonstrations that bring solutions to life and highlight business impact.

Persistent plans to expand XT Studio locations to other key regions in India, the U.S., Europe and APAC, attracting top talent, partners and clients to co-create the future of how people experience technology.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent

"Enterprises today compete on experiences as much as on products and AI is the enabler that makes this possible at scale. The XT Studio brings to life our strong platform-led foundation and AI-first strategy, where design-led thinking, advanced technologies and deep domain expertise converge. It gives our clients a place to challenge conventions, explore new ideas and rapidly shape solutions that matter to their business and end customers. For Persistent, this is another step in building the platforms and talent that will define the future of digital transformation."

About Persistent:

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179 and NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 25,000 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

